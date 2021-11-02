  • Oops!
QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Some supporters of the QAnon conspiracy gathered in Dallas this week as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr., who has been dead for more than 20 years, would reappear and announce that former President Trump will be reinstated as president.

Kennedy, the son of former President John F. Kennedy, died in 1999 in a plane crash at the age of 38. But some believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory say that Kennedy did not die, and he is set to return as Trump's vice president, according to multiple reports.

Although different versions of the theory have circulated, some posts appeared to state that Trump would be reinstated before stepping down. Then, Kennedy would become president and name former national security dviser Michael Flynn vice president, according to multiple reports.

QAnon supporters first gathered Monday night in Dallas before hundreds flocked to Dealey Plaza on Tuesday. Former President Kennedy was assassinated at Dealey Plaza in 1963.

Journalists and other social media users shared photos of the crowds on Twitter and questioned supporters of the conspiracy theory.

Arizona: Ron Watkins, believed to be creator of QAnon, claims he's running for Congress

2020 election: A QAnon conspiracy theory about election fraud is becoming a pro-Trump push for traceable ballots

QAnon falsely claims that there is a satanic “deep state” that supports a child sex trafficking ring. Supporters of the conspiracy theory played a prominent role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The group has previously claimed Trump won the 2020 presidential election, he will be reinstated as president, that there will be a “storm” leading to a roundup of celebrities and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas: QAnon believers back theory that Trump will be reinstated

