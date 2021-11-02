QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

Some supporters of the QAnon conspiracy gathered in Dallas this week as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr., who has been dead for more than 20 years, would reappear and announce that former President Trump will be reinstated as president.

Kennedy, the son of former President John F. Kennedy, died in 1999 in a plane crash at the age of 38. But some believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory say that Kennedy did not die, and he is set to return as Trump's vice president, according to multiple reports.

Although different versions of the theory have circulated, some posts appeared to state that Trump would be reinstated before stepping down. Then, Kennedy would become president and name former national security dviser Michael Flynn vice president, according to multiple reports.

QAnon supporters first gathered Monday night in Dallas before hundreds flocked to Dealey Plaza on Tuesday. Former President Kennedy was assassinated at Dealey Plaza in 1963.

Journalists and other social media users shared photos of the crowds on Twitter and questioned supporters of the conspiracy theory.

Here at Dealey Plaza, where hundreds of QAnon supporters have gathered expecting JFK Jr to reveal himself where his father was assassinated. (JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999.) pic.twitter.com/jssBXpf4iM — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

Crowds of QAnon adherents are massing around the grassy knoll in Dallas because they believe JFK Jr will shortly appear to announce he's not dead and will be running for president with Trump. https://t.co/OnST5lgcVz — Tom Porter (@Finneganporter) November 2, 2021

This "JFK Jr. is coming back to be Vice President today at Dealey Plaza, because of the Julian calendar" thing was spawned of a handful of Q Telegram accounts with numbers in their names.



I can't believe how many people have showed up. Even most Q people think this is nuts. https://t.co/2mWcFgu2y5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 2, 2021

A lot to unpack here as the crowd awaits the reveal that JFK Jr. is actually alive. But i'm struck by this sign. Trump's gonna run with Kennedy? And he's going to do it in the 2020 campaign? Are we in the age of time travel too??? Q, what's going on? https://t.co/sDNVnMTSwx — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 2, 2021

There is currently a large crowd of what appears to be QAnon believers at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas. A popular QAnon theory recently is that JFK Jr. of the Kennedy family will be making a big announcement at Dealey Plaza by the grassy knoll sometime tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8L0Lw09wH7 — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

It's now past 12:29. At 12:29, the crowd recited the Pledge if Allegiance. No JFK Jr. yet. pic.twitter.com/CskJ5oAxNE — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

QAnon falsely claims that there is a satanic “deep state” that supports a child sex trafficking ring. Supporters of the conspiracy theory played a prominent role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The group has previously claimed Trump won the 2020 presidential election, he will be reinstated as president, that there will be a “storm” leading to a roundup of celebrities and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas: QAnon believers back theory that Trump will be reinstated