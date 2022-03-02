QAnon surfer thought he was Neo from ‘The Matrix’ before he killed his children

The California surfer and QAnon believer accused of murdering his children with a spearfishing gun said he felt like Neo from “The Matrix” movies in a wild interview with federal authorities following his arrest.

Matthew Coleman was taken into custody on Aug. 9, 2021 as he re-entered the United States from Mexico, where authorities discovered his two young children dead the day prior. The bodies of his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, Kaleo and Roxy, were uncovered at a ranch in Baja California.

In a subsequent interview with FBI agents, Coleman said that while he was in Mexico, before killing his children, he laid in bed “seeing all the pieces being decoded like ‘The Matrix,’ and that he was Neo,” according to newly released arrest affidavit.

“He said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it.”

Coleman added that he eventually “saw the big picture that he had to kill his children to prevent them from becoming an alien species that would release carnage over the Earth.”

In the year leading up to his kids’ murders, authorities said Coleman dedicated himself to Christianity but became increasingly fascinated with conspiracy theories and QAnon.

In addition, Coleman “discussed time travel, teleportation, [his kids] telling him about babies being placed in fireworks, food, and walls,” as well as mentioned that “‘Q’ was actually talking to him,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators also spoke with his wife, Abby Coleman, who initially reported her family members on Aug. 7, 2021. She told authorities he took the family car and that she had not been able to get in touch with him. They used “Find My iPhone” app and tracked him to Rosarito in Mexico.

Abby Coleman said she finally received texts from her husband just days before his arrest.

“Hi babe, miss you too,” he wrote.

“Yeah, funny your getting some clarity through my grandmas old bibles. Wasn’t there 2? Anyways, was actually still thinking of burning them in case theres a chip in them or something,” he continued. “Going to keep processing through everything and hope to get some answers. Hope all this craziness ends soon. Love you.”

Coleman has been charged with two counts of foreign first-degree murder of United States nationals and could face the death penalty.