QAnon: Why March 4 matters to pro-Trump conspiracy theorists as fears of second Capitol attack grow

QAnon demonstrators protest child trafficking on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California

Donald Trump may have left the Oval Office weeks ago, but fringe group QAnon has not given up.

Followers claim that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933.

Washington DC is on high alert: online chatter from QAnon devotees has fueled alarm among security officials that further violence, just two months after the historic Jan 6 Capitol siege, could break out.

Capitol Police have already said they had intelligence of a possible plot to re-storm the Capitol on Thursday, and the House of Representatives has cancelled their sessions that day.

What is QAnon?

Since its inception in Oct 2017, QAnon has grown from a single cryptic posting on an obscure message board to lay claim to being the world’s biggest conspiracy theory.

It is based on a theory that plays on deep distrust of government, the media and the ‘deep state’.

They believe Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles.

Supporters speculate that events will culminate in a day of reckoning, in which those suspected by the group will be rounded up.

Traffic to social media websites from QAnon supporters has exploded in the last few years.

It has become a blanket movement under which hundreds of thousands - possibly millions - of conspiracists can congregate.

The group has even received backing from high-ranking Republican officials, including Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Why March 4?

Before 1933, presidents would take office on March 4, but this was changed when the 20th amendment of the US Constitution moved the government handover to January.

Now QAnon followers believe this historic date will be marked by the rightful return of Mr Trump.

Rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington on Jan 6 - John Minchillo /AP

How are QAnon backing up their theory?

QAnon’s election theory began picking up pace in the new year as supporters tried to explain Mr Trump’s election defeat.

This was fueled by Mr Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud, even though such claims have been rejected by judges, Republican state officials and Trump's own administration.

QAnon’s rationale to explain this defeat and Joe Biden’s inauguration is founded on a series of lies and speculation.

The theory begins with claims that the US Government became a corporation in 1871 after the passing of a non-existent law.

They argue that every president since Ulysses S. Grant is therefore illegitimate, along with every constitutional amendment passed since then.

The change of Inauguration Day to January 20 would therefore be unlawful, meaning Mr Biden too is illegitimate.

QAnon says that as a result, Mr Trump will return as the 45th president and first legitimate one in over 100 years.

What are they saying?

Online discussions between QAnon backers have fueled worries among security officials about March 4.

When the Jan 6 riots failed to reinstate Mr Trump, failed, QAnon followers - disseminating falsehoods and misinformation - began speculating March 4 would be the next opportunity.

"The real POTUS can't get back into office fast enough. March 4 at the latest... PLEASE GOD!" said one message from a supporter on the messaging app Telegram.

“Trump will be back on March 4. By Constitution. Read it. Read a book and educate yourself,” another user said.

What remains unclear is whether the threat is mere online talk by extremists, or if it will be converted into action with groups heading to Washington DC to stir up trouble.

What is happening in Washington DC?

Capitol Police said they had intelligence of a possible plot to storm the Capitol on Thursday.

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," the Capitol's police said.

The statement added that it is "taking the intelligence seriously”.

Almost 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in the US capital until March 12, in part because of concerns of a repeat of the violent scenes that played out on Jan 6.

A false trap?

Several QAnon groups have warned followers to stay away from any events on March 4, claiming it was a setup for Trump supporters.

"If there are groups out there planning and advertising events on or around March 4 anywhere in the country (DC included) we strongly urge everyone to avoid them entirely," one Telegram user wrote late last month in a QAnon group that has more than 65,000 followers.