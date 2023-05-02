Vanessa Hudson: Qantas appoints first female CEO as Alan Joyce steps down

Qantas aircraft lined up on the tarmac

Australia's flagship airline Qantas has announced its Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will replace current CEO Alan Joyce.

Ms Hudson will become Qantas' first female CEO, and will take over when Mr Joyce retires in November.

Chairman Richard Goyder said she has a "deep understanding" of Qantas.

The airline suffered a turbulent spell under Mr Joyce, posting record losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also weathered severe criticism over cancelled flights, lost luggage and delays, but bounced back earlier this year with half-year profits of A$1.4bn (£742.6m, $928.7m)

Ms Hudson, who has served in senior roles at Qantas for almost 30 years, said it was "an absolute honour" to become CEO of an "exceptional company".

Mr Goyder said Alan Joyce had done a "superb job" in his 15 years in the top job, and highlighted the other challenges he faced, including the 2008 financial crisis and record oil prices.

Alan Joyce said stepping down was a "bittersweet moment", having steered the airline through its pandemic recovery plan .

"There's still a lot I want to deliver in the next six months, and at the top of that list is ensuring a smooth handover to Vanessa, who I'm sure will excel in the role," he said.

Ms Hudson, who joined Qantas in 1994, identified restoring the airline's damaged reputation as a priority.

"We are very up front in recognising that the customer experience was not where we wanted it to be [and] we have invested A$200 million dollars to get the performance back where we were pre-Covid," she told reporters.

She said she would also seek to build a "constructive relationship" with aviation unions in a spirit of "mutual trust", after strained relations during Mr Joyce's tenure.

In 2021, Australia's federal court ruled that Qantas had illegally outsourced almost 1,700 ground staff jobs during the pandemic.

Story continues

The airline then began a high court appeal to avoid paying compensation over the move.

In becoming the airline's first female CEO, Ms Hudson said she hoped to see more women succeeding in big, global organisations.

"I have two young daughters... and I have always been a mother who has wanted to lead by example," she said.