Qantas extends Emirates alliance for another five years till 2028

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd and Dubai-based Emirates would extend their partnership for another five years till 2028, they said on Monday, as both airlines battle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international air travel.

The partnership includes integrated network collaboration with coordinated pricing, sales and scheduling, as well as a benefit-sharing model across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the U.K.

"As Qantas and Emirates recover from the impact that COVID-19 has had on their respective businesses, the partnership will continue to deliver financial upside for both airlines, " the companies said in a joint statement.

The alliance https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-australia-qantas-shares-idUKBRE88501F20120906 was formed in 2013 as part of Qantas' efforts to shore up its loss making international business, replacing its existing deal with British Airways. Since then, more than 13 million passengers have travelled on the joint network.

"We know the international aviation market will take years to fully recover so close collaboration between airline partners is going to be more important than ever," Qantas Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement.

The deal, which was about to end in 2023 earlier, will have to be re-authorised by Australia's competition watchdog.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Emerging Britain

    The dollar is trading just below one-year highs against a basket of currencies and is heading for its best year since 2015. A hawkish Federal Reserve, higher Treasury yields and jitters over the U.S. debt ceiling battle are all combining to drive the greenback higher. A rising dollar is typically a sombre omen for markets and perhaps unsurprisingly, its four-week streak of strength coincided with world stocks snapping a seven-month run of gains in September.

  • Grab Raises Stake in Indonesia’s Ovo to 90%, Buys Out Tokopedia

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. is boosting its ownership of the Indonesian mobile wallet provider Ovo to about 90% by acquiring stakes from PT Tokopedia and Lippo Group. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseSingapore-based Gra

  • American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue the latest carriers to mandate COVID vaccines for workers

    American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have joined United Airlines in mandating that employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, per the Wall Street Journal.Why it matters: The Biden administration has been pressing businesses to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus as vaccination rates flatten across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The airlines provide government services including cargo hauling and special flights, whi

  • Biden Seeks Path Out of Gridlock After Resetting Clock on Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and top Democrats will regroup this week to salvage two pillars of his agenda, after gridlock between the party’s two flanks scuttled passage of an infrastructure bill and threatens to drag on for weeks. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at

  • Budget airline SkyUp says female flight attendants will no longer be forced to wear high heels and can opt for sneakers instead

    SkyUp Airlines' uniform shake-up moves away from some traditions that overly focus on the physical appearance of female flight attendants.

  • Small plane crashes into highway

    The pilot of the single-engine plane survived the crash onto a highway in southeast Texas.

  • Spirit Airlines engine catches fire

    The airline believes the plane hit a large bird during takeoff from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

  • Crews respond after plane lands upside down in Granville County field

    According to the Granville County Sheriff's Office, the pilot landed his small plane upside down in a field near 4608 Old NC 75 near Shock Overton Road.