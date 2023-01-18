Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call made over ocean

·1 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations' most populous cities.

The Boeing 737 experienced an issue with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, Qantas told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in a statement.

The mayday was downgraded to a PAN -- possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics responded to the alert.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Qantas did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows last seconds inside Nepal flight; co-pilot's husband died in earlier crash; what we know

    Authorities in Nepal began returning the remains of victims from last week's plane crash to the mourning families Tuesday. Latest news.

  • Dayton police provide new details on weekend shootings, stabbing

    Dayton police provided new details Tuesday on multiple crimes that happened over the weekend.

  • ‘I’ve got bullet holes through my leg;’ Man waiting in food truck line shot over weekend in Dayton

    A man tells News Center 7 he was waiting in line at a food truck to get a taco when somebody shot him early Saturday morning on E. Fifth Street.

  • Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion

    Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company were cleared Wednesday of tax evasion charges she said were among a slew of legal cases used by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to try to muzzle critical reporting. Ressa won the Nobel with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021 for fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to shut them.

  • Chinese airline returns Boeing 737 Max to service after 4-year hiatus

    The return of the Max to China's fleets is just the first step for Boeing in reestablishing deliveries — and, eventually, sales — to the high-growth market.

  • 2 Packed Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport: 'A Split Second of Panic,' Says Passenger

    A Delta Air Lines plane was heading for takeoff when an American Airlines plane crossed nearby; the two planes nearly collided

  • 6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

    Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. If you catch yourself daydreaming about watching the beautiful countryside blur by while you’ve got your head pressed against the window and not a worry in the world, then it may be time for a Tennessee train trip.

  • Traffic resumes after Ukraine cargo ship grounded near Istanbul

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The cargo ship MKK 1, travelling from Ukraine to Turkey, was grounded in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Monday and traffic in the strait was suspended for a few hours, shipping agents Tribeca said. Television footage showed the bow of the ship, carrying 13,000 tonnes of peas, grounded close to the coastline on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which runs the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal operations, said at the weekend the ship was travelling from Pivdennyi to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin.

  • Turkey Refloats Ship Stuck in Bosphorus, Clearing Key Waterway

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Turkey freed a vessel that had wedged itself against the banks of the Bosphorus Strait, clearing the vital waterway that connects the Black Sea with global

  • U.S. fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq

    The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Tuesday it had fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying in restricted airspace over Iraq on numerous occasions. USDOT has jurisdiction since the flights carried Delta Air Lines' code. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a notice prohibiting U.S. carriers from flying over Iraqi airspace without prior approval.

  • TSA confiscated record number of guns from air travelers in 2022

    Of those guns taken at airport security checkpoints, 88% were loaded, the agency said.

  • Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official

    Cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder recovered

  • BurgerFi opens restaurant in Newark Liberty Airport

    BurgerFi International Inc. announced the opening of its first restaurant at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). "Exposure in airports substantially increases brand awareness with the thousands of travelers passing by the footprint daily," Steve Lieber, BurgerFi's Vice President of Franchise and Business Development said. "BurgerFi gives travelers a better burger option and alleviates the stress of finding the right meal before a flight."

  • Families mourn Nepal plane victims, data box sent to France

    Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest air disaster in 30 years. The flight plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, killing all 72 aboard. Searchers found cockpit voice and flight data recorders on Monday, and on Tuesday shut off a dam to ease efforts to retrieve the last remaining body from the 300-meter-deep (984-foot-deep) ravine.

  • TSA discovers record number of firearms in carry-on luggage at Denver International Airport

    Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Denver International Airport found a record number of firearms in carry-on luggage in 2022, the agency announced Tuesday.

  • Traffic suspended as Ukrainian grain cargo ship runs aground in Bosphorus Strait

    Navigation in the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended after a 142-meter Ukrainian MKK-1 grain cargo ship ran aground, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 16, citing the country’s coast guard.

  • Nepal to send black box to France after worst airline disaster in 30 years

    France will receive the black box recovered from a Nepali aircraft that crashed this weekend and killed all 72 people on board, the worst disaster for the country in 30 years.

  • Nepal plane crash – live: Toll rises to 70 as searchers fly drones to find last two passengers

    Fifteen foreign nationals were among 72 onboard Yeti Air plane as it crashed outside an airport in Nepal

  • AerCap CEO says aircraft makers' output delays to last years

    The world's largest aircraft lessor AerCap on Monday warned that delivery problems at Boeing and Airbus were likely to last years and that manufacturers were giving airlines too little notice about delays. Over-promising and under-delivery is likely to be an issue with manufacturers "for years to come," AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly told the annual Airline Economics conference in Dublin. "The challenge with the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) today is the short dated nature of how they're notifying airlines of the delays," Kelly said.

  • Ports need electric trucks. Forum Mobility has $400M to make it happen

    Matt LeDucq, CEO of Oakland, Calif.–based startup Forum Mobility , thinks that California can meet its highly ambitious planned target to switch every truck serving its busy seaports from diesel-fueled to electric by 2035 . But he also believes that the state’s drayage trucking industry — the roughly 33,000 heavy trucks, many of them owned by independent operators, that shuttle cargo containers from ports to inland distribution centers on a daily basis — can’t affordably meet that goal without a