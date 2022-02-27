QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 6th of April to AU$0.03, which is 25% lower than what investors received last year. The yield is still above the industry average at 5.2%.

QANTM Intellectual Property Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, QANTM Intellectual Property's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 10.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 130%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

QANTM Intellectual Property's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from AU$0.072 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.074. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. QANTM Intellectual Property's EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for QANTM Intellectual Property that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

