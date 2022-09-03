QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.035

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of October to A$0.035. This takes the dividend yield to 6.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

QANTM Intellectual Property Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, QANTM Intellectual Property's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 0.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 127%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

QANTM Intellectual Property's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

QANTM Intellectual Property has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from A$0.072 total annually to A$0.065. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

QANTM Intellectual Property May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that QANTM Intellectual Property's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think QANTM Intellectual Property's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for QANTM Intellectual Property (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

