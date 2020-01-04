Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed

WASHINGTON – For years, the U.S. military kept close tabs on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Every day. Whom he met. What he planned. The mayhem he plotted.

Until Thursday, it had held its fire.

Soleimani had overseen a network of paramilitaries, militias and terrorist groups across the Middle East and beyond that furthered Iranian interests by often undermining those of the United States and its allies. The Pentagon, for instance, had linked him to the introduction into Iraq of sophisticated roadside bombs that killed hundreds of U.S. troops and wounded thousands more during the peak of fighting there in the mid-2000s.

Still, the Pentagon did not attack, believing there were less volatile ways of preventing violence against U.S. interests.

That changed after months of rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and the Dec. 27 death of an American contractor, culminating in a fiery and fatal U.S. drone strike on Soleimani's vehicle as it left Baghdad International Airport on Thursday.

On Friday, the Pentagon, State Department and the White House pointed to imminent attacks that Soleimani had been orchestrating as the reason. The Pentagon also attributed last year's missile attacks in Iraq and the contractor's death to him.

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. More

Trump authorized the strike after the recent attacks, and military planners looked for an opportunity to kill Soleimani while limiting civilian casualties, according to a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly. Soleimani's death will disrupt planning for future attacks, the official said.

Alyssa Farah, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement late Friday that Pentagon and intelligence officials briefing Congress after the strike told members the intent was to deter Iran.

"Briefers also emphasized that we do not seek escalation with Iran, and have taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of U.S. citizens, forces, partners and interests in the region," Farah said.

Risk of retaliation greater than value

Three former officials said the risk of retaliation from Iran had outweighed the value in killing Soleimani, or that there were more effective ways of preventing attacks on U.S. interests.

“I don’t ever recall discussions on taking out Soleimani,” said Chuck Hagel, who served as Defense secretary in the Obama administration and was a former Republican senator from Nebraska. “This is very risky. We have initiated something here, but I’m not sure the president and his administration understand what they’ve set in motion."

For years during the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, officials had briefed the U.S. commander in the region daily on Soleimani's whereabouts, according to a former senior military officer who discussed intelligence matters on condition of anonymity.

Military planners sought to determine whether he was planning attacks or fomenting anti-American sentiment among local groups, the former officer said. But commanders did not consider a lethal strike on Soleimani, the former official said, because of concerns that killing a senior Iranian official could lead to a wider confrontation, or targeted attacks on American generals.

Moreover, the decision to target a terrorist leader initiated a painstaking process to game out potential responses and how to protect U.S. personnel from retaliatory attacks, the former official said.

Iran, unlike regional terror groups, has the capability to strike targets around the world, including embassies and mass transportation systems. The risks outweighed the benefits, the former officer said.