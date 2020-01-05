Will Qassem Soleimani’s Death Activate Sleeper Cells in America?

For more than a decade, Hezbollah and therefore Iran have maintained “sleeper agents” in America who await only a coded signal to commit mass murder and wreak maximum chaos.

“There would be certain scenarios that would require action or conduct by those who belonged to the cell,” one of three sleeper agents arrested by the FBI since 2017 is quoted saying in court papers.

The sleeper agent, Ali Kourani, told the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force that he would have expected to be activated if Iran and the United States went to war.

“The unit is Iranian controlled,” Kourani said.

Other precipitating events would include major U.S. military action against Hezbollah or its Iranian overseers.

“In those scenarios the sleeper cell would also be triggered into action,” Kourani said.

That would certainly seem to include an airstrike killing Iran’s most prominent military figure, General Qassem Soleimani.

In the aftermath of that startling action, a senior U.S. intelligence official said that if the Iranians remain rational they will refrain from mounting an attack on the American homeland for fear of sparking a war they cannot possibly win. He noted in the next breath that emotions are no doubt running high in Tehran.

“If you remove the rational thinking…” he said.

The official figured that Kourani and a second sleeper agent named Samer El Debek had almost certainly been replaced after they were arrested on the same day in different cities in 2017. The third, Alexei Saab, who was arrested in July of 2019, had already been in place for years but was unaware of the other two.

“There could be sleeper cells all over the place,” the official said.

And they are presumably under orders, just as Kourani was in the Bronx, El Debek was in Dearborn, Michigan, and Saab was in Morristown, New Jersey. The three were instructed to be as innocuous as the spam email they would receive carrying a one-word coded command from Hezbollah and its ally or front, the Islamic Jihad Organization or IJO.

“These sleepers were tasked to maintain ostensibly normal lives,” the FBI says in court papers. “But could be activated and tasked with conducting IJO operations.”

Kourani was sentenced last month to 40 years in prison for providing material support to a terrorist organization.

“As a sophisticated, well-trained IJO operative positioned under deep cover in the United States, the defendant was part of an emerging threat posed by the IJO in the Americas region, about which little was known publicly before the FBI arrested the defendant and El Debek on the same day in 2017,” prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum, referring to Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization.

Another section of the memorandum has taken on particular significance in the aftermath of the Soleimani hit:

“The IJO’s operations in the United States are a part of Iran’s proxy network, and Iran has backed this threat by funding Hizballah in annual amounts ranging between $200 million and $800 million per year... Iran’s support of Hizballah results in the ‘more severe’ risks attendant to ‘state sponsored terrorism,’ as described at the trial, which in this context leads to increased focus on targeting nodes of critical infrastructure in attacks intended to cripple cities.”

The memorandum notes that the targets Kourani surveilled included two federal facilities with child-care centers.

“He has expressed no remorse to date, and argues repeatedly that he ‘harmed no one,’” prosecutors note. “It is safe to say that the parents of small children who spend their days at targets surveilled by the defendant on behalf of the IJO disagree.”

El Debek, who has pleaded guilty and appears to be cooperating, is said in court papers to have admitted conducting surveillance at numerous possible targets. That included one outside the U.S., the Panama Canal.

“El Debek said Hizballah asked him to identify areas of weakness and construction at the Canal, and provide information about Canal security and how close someone could get to a ship,” the FBI says. “In doing so, he stated, he took a lot of photographs of the Canal, which he later provided to the IJO.”

But there were also numerous targets in New York, including a federal building that has a “large daycare facility” with “exterior . . . playgrounds.” The FBI notes that at one point, “The defendant, updated his Facebook status with a post in Arabic, which translated reads: ‘Do not make peace or share food with those who killed your people. Irrigate the land with blood and quench the thirst of your forefathers until their bones [their remains] talk with you.’”