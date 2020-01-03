Qassem Soleimani was commander of Quds Force, and is pictured here during a 2018 meeting with Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei: EPA

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to avenge the US's killing of Qassem Soleimani, head of the country’s clandestine overseas forces, in a major escalation of hostility between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.

Ali Khamenei vowed a "harsh" response to the assassination of Soleimani, commander of an elite branch of the Revolutionary Guards called the Quds Force.

US officials said the killing, by what appeared to be an airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport, was ordered by president Donald Trump.

"Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his and other martyrs' blood on their evil hands in last night's incident," said the supreme leader's statement, which celebrated Soleimani’s life.

Khamenei declared three days of mourning for the death and that of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, who was accompanying the Iranian general at the time.

The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, also issued a statement promising action in response to the killing. "Without a doubt, the great Iranian nation and other free nations in the region will take revenge on criminal America for this ghastly crime," he said.

The Pentagon said it acted to take out Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful general in Iraq, “at the direction of the president". "The US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani,” a statement said, calling it a way to deter “future Iranian attack plans.”

The death of the Iranian general will likely have major consequences. He has been described as the equivalent of the head of Iran’s Joint Special Operations Command.

Assassinating him in Iraq alongside Muhandis will likely provoke Iraqi Shia militias loyal to Iran. It also puts pressure on the fragile Baghdad government, which is in flux after the announced resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and pressed by patrons in both Washington and Tehran to do their bidding.

Soleimani, 62, had previously been in the sights of US and Israeli forces throughout the Middle East, but in each instance leaders had refrained from killing him for lack of a plan to deal with possible unintended consequences, Western intelligence and security officials have said.

The US claimed Soleimani, who was an architect of Tehran's regional military operation, had “orchestrated” attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. But experts in Iran and abroad have said Soleimani had become more of a figurehead in recent years, posing for photos on social media and making public speeches, as younger officers took on nitty gritty and operational tasks.

A trove of leaked documents from Iran’s intelligence ministry obtained by The Intercept suggested many Iranian security were tired of his ways, and that he was more of an inspirational celebrity in Iraqi Shia and Iranian pro-government circles than in charge of day-to-day planning.

But Soleimani also continued to play a key role in pressing Iraqi government officials, especially brokering deals between Shia factions.

He was Iran's most recognisable and feared field commander and rose to prominence in the wake of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq. He was responsible for fighters in Syria shoring up support for President Bashar Assad against the rebels and the Islamic State. He also played a role in propping up Shia militias that launched deadly attacks on US troops in Iraq.

Tensions between Iran and the US spikes after Mr Trump tore up the 2015 nuclear deal forged by President Barack Obama and other world leaders. The US has launched a campaign of “maximum pressure” meant to destroy the Iranian economy and bring Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss a new deal. Iran has refused to budge, instead allegedly launching attacks on US allies in the region.

Those attacks could now escalate. Though Soleimani was considered a terrorist menace by the US, he is considered heroic by some of America’s adversaries in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and possibly elements within Yemen’s Houthis. Soleimani was also close to Iran’s supreme leader, frequently appearing at his side during public events and religious ceremonies.