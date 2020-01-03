Iranian Commander Qassem Suleimani Assassinated By U.S. In Baghdad Airstrike

Gen. Qassem Suleimani, a senior Iranian commander and one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East, was killed in an airstrike on the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq at the direction of President Donald Trump, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. The assassination marks a monumental escalation toward Iran.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a pro-Iranian militia leader who was a senior figure in Iraq’s government-linked Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed in the Iraq attack, according to reports from The Associated Press and Reuters.

The incident will have mammoth implications for the Middle East because Suleimani was the central figure in Iran’s significant network of influence across the region. It’s likely to seriously affect the U.S. position there ― with Tehran’s allies already blaming Washington for the death, a greater escalation between U.S. and Iranian forces and their partners appears inevitable. Thousands of U.S. forces are currently within rocket range of Iran’s military and in close proximity to Iran-backed fighters, chiefly in Iraq and Syria, as part of deployments in the ongoing fight against the self-described Islamic State (ISIS).

The U.S. launched strikes against targets linked to Iran on Friday, officials told Reuters.

At least five people died in the flare-up, according to The New York Times, including Suleimani and Muhandis.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for the Iraqi militia coalition to which Muhandis belonged, told Reuters.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, was not given any advance notice of the airstrike, according to an aide.

Trump administration officials did not immediately provide information on their plans to manage the fallout from the strike.

“I worked the Iran account for years at the [White House] under two presidents. I’m honestly terrified right now that we don’t have a functioning national security process to evaluate options and prepare for contingencies,” Kelly Magsamen, a vice president at the Center for American Progress, wrote on Twitter. “God help us.”

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, attends celebrations marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in 2016 in Tehran. (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images) More

The U.S. and Iran both work closely with the Iraqi state and tacitly cooperated in the country for years to combat ISIS. Both have major presences in the country. Experts worry that if their relationship deteriorates further ― and if Baghdad becomes wary of the U.S. because of Iranian pressure or Iraqi anger about American violations of the nation’s sovereignty ― America could face a new national security risk and lose crucial gains in the counterterrorism fight.

Demonstrators connected to Iran besieged the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week after Trump ordered strikes on a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq last weekend. Analysts expected some kind of American pushback, but most appeared surprised by how far Trump went. Though hawks like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) celebrated the news, their messages didn’t extend to commentary on the long-term effects of the killings.