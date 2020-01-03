Qassim Soleimani: the possible targets for Iran's 'crushing revenge' over assassination

Iranians burn a US flag during a demonstration against the assassination in Tehran - AFP

Tehran will not leave the killing of its top commanders unanswered, and yesterday vowed "crushing revenge" over the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

The raid dramatically escalated already tense relations between the US and Iran, who have for months been fighting a shadow war.

The US is now bracing for a response, though it is unclear yet what form it will take.

Direct attacks

Iran showed in September with an attack on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil field that is is capable of sophisticated and long-range attacks from its soil, if US intelligence is to be believed. Such a range would bring tourist-friendly cities such as Dubai in the UAE within striking distance.

But a direct attack on the US is difficult and might be considered too provocative a move for Iran as it suffers from an ailing economy brought to its knees by US sanctions, and growing unrest at home. Asymmetric warfare is how Iran fights.

“It definitely can't go unanswered,” Amir Toumaj, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies specialising in Iranian affairs, told the Telegraph. But, he said, “Iran doesn’t want a protracted conflict.”

“Allied installations and interests would be among the sets of targets. There will be huge pressure to strike US directly, which would invite harsh attacks again,” he said.

“The challenge is to calibrate the response in a way that would allow them to save face without re-creating the current pressure to have to reply to the US directly.”

The US has a considerable military footprint in the UAE, as well as Kuwait and Qatar, while Bahrain is home to the US Fifth Fleet as well as a Royal Navy base, which could all be vulnerable.

However, Henry Rome, an analyst at Eurasia, believes such steps "would have the effect of unifying the Gulf against Tehran" and "Iran will instead target its ire against Washington in the near term."

Israel, a US ally and enemy of Tehran, is also within it sights, but would likely not be considered a sufficiently prominent enough target for such a high-profile assassination.

Commercial interests

A resumption of attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf is more likely, and Tehran could launch military exercises to temporarily interrupt shipping.

Iran proved over the summer that it was capable of disrupting traffic in the busiest oil chokepoints in the world., harassing ships with Western flags and even hijacking and impounding the British Stena Impero.

With 30 per cent of the world's global oil supply travelling through the Strait, a resumption of attacks could be a blow for the global economy. Oil prices briefly spiked 4 per cent in the wake of the attack on Friday.

Iranian Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned a while ago that the strait could be closed completely, should hostilities go on.

Proxy attacks

Soleimani, who was widely revered and hugely popular in Iran, commanded a league of proxy forces across the Middle East, including Hizbollah in Lebanon, militias operating under the Hashed al-Shaabi in Iraq, or Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), umbrella, and to a lesser extent, the Houthis in Yemen.

Through its networks of militias, it has created what has been called a "Shia crescent" of influence across the Arab world. It has hoped to unite all Shia Muslims into a force capable of confronting rival Sunni Arab powers led by Saudi Arabia, who could also mobilise against other foes such as the US and UK.