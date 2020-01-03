Qassim Soleimani: The shadowy Iranian general who undermined Washington for decades

His face was plastered on billboards across Iran and he was considered one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East.

Qassim Soleimani, killed on Friday morning by a US airstrike on his car at Baghdad airport, was a shadowy character about whom not much is known - except his astonishing influence.

The mastermind of Iran's recent campaigns in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Soleimani was the leader of the republic's elite Quds force, a black-ops squadron whose objectives and tactics have long infuriated and compromised American policy in the region.

Charming, quiet and softly-spoken, he has been compared to Keyser Soze and the Scarlet Pimpernel. In 2015, The Wall Street Journal compared him to Erwin Rommel, the enigmatic Nazi general.

"All of the important people in Iraq go to see him," Saleh al-Mutlaq, a former deputy prime minister, said in 2011. "People are mesmerised by him – they see him like an angel."

Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, centre, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran Credit: AP More

Soleimani joined the Revolutionary Guard in 1979 after the Iranian Revolution which ousted the Shah. Rising quickly through the ranks, he served as a leader of a company that sought to repel Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran in 1980. He became commander of the 41st Sarallah Division while still not 30 and by the mid-Eighties he was organising clandestine missions inside Iraq to undermine the Hussein regime, built on relationships with Iraqi Kurds.

After the war he was commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Kerman Province, his home region, where he fought against the trafficking of opium from across the border in Afghanistan.

In 1999, when students marched on Tehran in mass protests, he personally wrote to President Mohammad Khatami and threatened a coup against the government, saying the military would do what the Iranian government was failing to do and suppress the rebellion.

In 2002, a few months before the US invaded Iraq to depose Hussein, Soleimani was given command of the Quds force, Iran's elite military unit whose stated goal is to protect the revolution's victory but has been largely concerned with spreading the regime's policies across the region.

His influence in Iraq was extraordinary. Subsequently, he was a thorn in the side of the Pentagon. General David Petraeus, the former CIA director, said in 2011 that Soleimani and his Quds undermined much of Washington's work with Iraq's Shia Muslims and had undone US diplomatic and military efforts in Lebanon. The US was largely fighting a proxy war in Iraq against Soleimani's Quds.

Such was the extent of Soleimani's grip on operations in Iran and the Middle East that General Petraeas said: "It makes diplomacy difficult if you think that you're going to do the traditional means of diplomacy by dealing with another country's ministry of foreign affairs because in this case, it is not the ministry. It is a security apparatus."

Soleimani mobilised support among Shia and Sunni groups, including Hamas, and was alleged to have been a de facto leader of Hezbollah's military wing in the late Nineties.

In Syria, the Quds were believed to be involved in suppressing the uprising, a move which brought US sanctions on Soleimani. Iran supports the survival of the Assad regime.

In 2011, he was promoted to Major General of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his close friend. Khamenei has described Soleimani as a "living martyr".