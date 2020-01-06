Qassim Soleimani's daughter warns Trump of 'dark day' to come as Iranians gather for funeral

The daughter of slain Iranian general Qassim Soleimani warned the US of “a dark day” to come as hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered in the streets of Tehran for her father’s funeral.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, wept over Soleimani’s coffin as the general’s daughter, Zeinab, addressed a crowd of mourners in the capital stretching as far as the eye could see.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said. “The families of US soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”

Soleimani’s death in a US drone strike last Friday continues to send reverberations around the world as Donald Trump threatened to bring sanctions against Iraq if it went ahead with proposals to expel US forces from the country.

Iran also announced it would no longer abide by any limits on production of nuclear material, a move that would effectively kill off the 2015 nuclear agreement and send the Middle East hurtling into deeper uncertainty.

Mourners gather to pay homage to top Iranian military commander Qassim Soleimani in the capital Tehran

Boris Johnson will assemble key ministers today to discuss the spiralling crisis while Nato will hold an emergency meeting.

Western forces in Iraq and across the region were bracing for Iranian retaliation and Sir Simon Vincent Mayall, a former deputy chief of the UK defence staff, warned British troops could "possibly" be killed in Iranian strikes.

Soleimani was a hero to many conservative Iranians, sometimes talked of as a future president of the country, and his death united both hardline and more relatively moderate Iranian officials in calls for revenge against the US.

The crowds that gathered in central Tehran on Monday morning for his funeral were on a scale possibly not seen since the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in 1989.

Mr Trump’s decision to assassinate Soleimani in Baghdad, without warning the Iraqi government, has caused fury among some Iraqi political leaders and the country’s parliament passed a non-binding measure on Sunday to expel US troops from the country.

Such a move would also lead to the withdrawal of Britain’s 400 troops from Iraq and further undermine the fight against Islamic State (Isil). The anti-Isil coalition suspended operations over the weekend as Western forces shifted focus to preparing for attacks by Iran.

Mr Trump warned that if Iraq asked US forces to leave, Washington could impose sanctions on the American ally. “It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” he said.

The comment is likely to further inflame political passions in Baghdad. Germany said the threat was “not very helpful”.

Mr Trump also doubled down on a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites in response to any attack on US forces, despite widespread warnings that any such strike would likely be a war crime.

“They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” he said.

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg