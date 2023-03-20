Qatar: 4,000 World Cup huts sent to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

FILE - Cabins line the World Cup fan village on Nov. 10, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. Qatar has sent 4,000 cabins built to house fans at last year's World Cup to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria, authorities said Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
DOHA, Qatar
·1 min read

Qatar has sent 4,000 cabins built to house fans at last year's World Cup to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria, authorities said Monday.

The Associated Press watched as the latest batch of pre-fabricated cabins was loaded onto a cargo ship in the Persian Gulf. The Qatar Development Fund began shipping cabins last month and says it will send a total of 10,000 to house people displaced by the Feb. 6 earthquake.

Gas-rich Qatar, one of the world's wealthiest countries, says it had always planned to donate the mobile homes. They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during soccer’s biggest tournament late last year.

The brightly colored cabins, each with thin walls, were designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside. They went for around $200 a night — $270 with board — offering a budget option for visiting fans.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged, leaving millions homeless.

Qatar and other wealthy Gulf countries have joined the global effort to send aid to the stricken region.

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans tried to delay release of US hostages to sabotage Carter, ex-aide claims – report

    Former Texas governor urged Middle Eastern leaders to convince Iran not to release hostages before 1980 election

  • Miami Beach imposes curfew after fatal shootings

    The city was prompted to impose a new curfew after two deadly shootings on consecutive nights over the weekend.

  • U.S. lawmakers to examine merits of higher bank deposit insurance cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four prominent U.S. lawmakers on banking matters said on Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed to stem a financial crisis marked by a drain of large, uninsured deposits away from smaller and regional banks.

  • EU pledges $1 billion for post-quake Turkey reconstruction

    The European Commission said Monday it will support Turkey with one billion euros ($1.07 billion) to help with reconstruction in the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated parts of the country and neighboring Syria last month. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU's executive arm, also pledged 108 million euros in humanitarian aid for Syria at the opening of a donors' conference in Brussels gathering the bloc's international partners to raise money for both countries. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6 killed more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey.

  • EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey after earthquake

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU executive will give 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) to help with reconstruction efforts in Turkey after last month's devastating earthquakes, the head of the European Commission said on Monday. The Feb. 6 earthquakes were the worst natural disaster to strike modern-day Turkey with more than 56,000 people killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. "Millions are now homeless and living in tents as the winter drags on," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a conference held to drum up support for survivors.

  • Shikoku Is Japan’s Overlooked Food and Adventure Paradise

    Andrew Kirell for The Daily BeastThis is the latest in The Daily Beast’s series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Spend enough time on social media, accruing an algorithmic scroll of myriad travel influencers, and you’ll get the sense that Japan is an all-out cacophony of vibey neon lights, ramen, anime fandom, cherry blossoms, Instagrammable street foods, and temples and shrines colliding with skyscrapers.Indeed, most first-time travelers to Japan find themselves on the so-call

  • Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

    Lebanon will construct a $122 million terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport to be operated by a leading Irish airport company when it's completed in four years, officials said Monday. Lebanon’s only international airport had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war and has been working at full capacity for years. The airport has not undergone an expansion since 1998.

  • Dammed thirsty: the cross-border fight for water

    With half the world experiencing water scarcity for at least part of the year, the huge dams being built by some countries to boost their power supplies while their neighbours go parched are a growing source of potential conflict.One of the two hydroelectricity plants that produce the most power in the world, alongside China's Three Gorges, had its energy shared out under a 1973 treaty.

  • March Madness: Top-seeded SC moves on after topping USF

    Aliyah Boston showed once more she's far from a one-dimensional superstar. While South Carolina All-American collected her 81st career double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-45 victory over South Florida to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, she also used her uncomparable defense to energize her team and lift them out of a slow start to keep their drive for back-to-back national titles going strong. “She made a lot of plays that don't show up on the stat sheet,” South Florida coach Jose Fernandez said.

  • NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 emerge from a particularly mad March Madness weekend

    Two of the tournament's No. 1–seeded schools, Kansas and Purdue, failed to advance beyond the tournament's opening weekend.

  • N. Ireland unionists say no to Sunak's Brexit deal, for now

    Northern Ireland’s main British unionist party said Monday it will vote against a deal struck by Britain and the European Union to resolve a thorny trade dispute that vexed U.K.-EU relations and triggered a political crisis in Belfast. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the deal “does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties” and the party’s eight lawmakers would not support it when the House of Commons votes on Wednesday. The U.K.-EU agreement, known as the Windsor Framework, aims to ease customs checks and other hurdles for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed after Brexit to maintain an open border between the north and its EU neighbor the Republic of Ireland.

  • Jason Ritter Jokes His First Hollywood Job Was a “Full-on Nepotism Hire” Thanks to His Dad John Ritter

    Jason Ritter is getting candid about being a nepotism baby. While appearing on Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Parenthood actor credits his first acting job as a child, voicing the Little Acorn in the cartoon The Real Story of O Christmas Tree, to his father, the late John Ritter. “I will say, […]

  • This dad-daughter duo went viral for their Taylor Swift tour outfits

    This father-daughter duo went viral on TikTok for their Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" outfits. Elyssa and Edward Kim have a tradition of attending the concerts.

  • How immune are we? Why answering this question is essential for post-pandemic life

    In order to move through a world where the coronavirus is endemic, we need a reliable way to assess our individual level of immunity. Here's how we can.

  • Actor Jason Ritter joins the 'nepo baby' conversation and says his first role was a 'full-on nepotism hire'

    In an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" Thursday, Jason Ritter, son of John Ritter, said he got his first role because of nepotism.

  • Nonprofit founder who helped officials raid MS welfare fund becomes witness for the feds

    As part of her plea, she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their ongoing probe into widespread corruption inside the welfare program overseen by then Gov. Phil Bryant and his appointed welfare director John Davis.

  • Stubborn Germany is weakening Europe’s most powerful economy

    It was one of the great German inventions. It was the foundation of the country’s economic success. And it still accounts for more than a million jobs, sustains some of its largest companies, and embodies much of its national as well as economic identity.

  • My family of 4 stayed in a $900-a-night villa at Disney's Wilderness Lodge. The resort was dreamy, but I'm not sure the hefty price was worth it.

    My family stayed in a one-bedroom villa at Disney's Wilderness Lodge. We booked with our Disney Vacation Club points, and I wouldn't pay cash for it.

  • EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 billion London lawsuit

    EY’s plans to split its auditing and consulting arms have been dragged into a $2.7 billion lawsuit brought in London by the administrators of troubled hospital operator NMC Health PLC over concerns EY would be unable to pay if it loses the case. The company, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has been planning to separate its auditing and consulting businesses, though reports this month suggested the move is likely to be paused. EY – one of the world’s "Big Four" auditors, along with Deloitte, PwC and KPMG – appeared to confirm the pause in court filings released for a hearing at London’s High Court on Monday.

  • Australian Grand Prix 2023: What time does the race start, what TV channel is it on and latest odds

    Two rounds in and Red Bull have destroyed all comers, finishing first and second in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.