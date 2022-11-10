Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker listens to a journalist's question at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will "always rub salt into the wound" of its adversaries. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
LUJAIN JO and JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries.

Akbar Al Baker's comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.

Speaking from Qatar's vast Hamad International Airport as officials unveiled an expansion there, Al Baker made a point to note it had taken Skytrax's Best Airport Award from Singapore Changi Airport in the last two years.

“We always rub salt into the wound of our competitor, and of course, our adversaries, as you can see the measure of the negative media campaign against my beloved country Qatar,” he said. “Because people cannot accept that a small country like the state of Qatar has won the world's largest sporting event.”

He added: “Congratulations to Qatar, my beloved country.” Some officials attending the news conference clapped in response.

His combativeness continued into a brief two-question news conference. Later asked about how the airport would transform to handle the influx of World Cup visitors, Al Baker responded: “I do know why this question is being asked because there have always been rumors against the capacity we will be able to handle.”

Al Baker, who long has served as Qatar Airways CEO, has made controversial comments in the past, including suggesting that women can't run airlines and for calling American carriers “crap” and that their passengers were “always being served by grandmothers." He later apologized for both remarks.

However, his hard-changing, confrontational approach carries into negotiations with manufacturers and others. Qatar Airways is now involved in a lawsuit with Airbus over its claims that its long-range Airbus A350s are seeing their fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate."

Both Hamad International Airport, a $15 billion airport that opened in 2014, and its former hub Doha International Airport will be handling incoming flights for the World Cup.

Al Baker said Qatar Airways, one of the major Gulf airlines that benefit from connecting East-West travel, had cut out 18 destinations from its schedules to allow for additional flights coming into Doha. He said authorities expected over a million people to pass through the two airports during the tournament.

“We have already made sure that all the capacity that are involved with extra flights and charter flights meet the maximum capacity per hour of each of the two airports,” Al Baker said. "So we are very well positioned in order to cater for this very large influx of passengers.”

Al Baker spoke at an event marking an expansion at Hamad International Airport, which he said will grow its capacity from 40 million passengers to 58 million. He said he hoped future expansions would grow it to handle 75 million passengers. That expansion includes The Orchard, an indoor tropical garden with 300 trees and 25,000 plants, as well as a large water feature.

A similar indoor garden is at Singapore Changi Airport, a design that Al Baker previously accused that airport of stealing from Qatar. Officials at Changi Airport have dismissed the allegation and its Jewel garden, complete with an indoor waterfall, opened in 2019.

“We don’t want it to be the biggest hub in the world," Al Baker said, a nod at nearby Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel. "But we in Qatar always look at quality. And this is what we will deliver.”

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

  • Meditation as effective as medication for anxiety, study finds

    Mindfulness meditation was shown to be as effective as an antidepressant for anxiety, according to a study in JAMA Psychiatry.

  • Russia Orders Troops to Leave Ukrainian City of Kherson

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ordered its troops to leave Ukraine’s city of Kherson, the first major regional center seized in its invasion, in a highly symbolic setback for President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a Death SpiralWith Kyiv’s forc

  • Binance CEO Promises to Implement ‘Proof of Reserves’ After Run on FTX

    Changpeng “CZ” Zhao says the industry can’t simply say, "Trust me, bro."

  • Deion Sanders doubles down on Jackson State football in FBS bowl game

    Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.

  • EXPLAINER: Laws and customs in Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup

    Over a million sports fans will go to Qatar for the World Cup in November and December, a spectacle that typically turns host countries into a nonstop party. Qatar has sought to portray itself as welcoming to foreigners but traditional Muslim values remain strong in the hereditarily ruled emirate. Qatar’s judicial system, based on an interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, has drawn Western criticism for its tendency to favor prosecutors and police.

  • Khloé Kardashian Responds to Being Britney Spears' Beauty Inspo

    Britney Spears is a fan of Khloé Kardashian's glam team! On Twitter, the singer praised the reality star's look from Beyoncé’s birthday party in September. Britney tweeted, 'She’s the reason I crimp my hair now!!! How f’n hot is that...but I don’t see how hers is more puffy!!! I’m working on it...she’s beautiful!!!' Khloé's response? She was flattered, but gave all the credit to her glam squad. Khloé also tweeted Brit, 'You’re beautiful!'

  • Mazda says demand is strong but expects slowdown in U.S. from next spring

    Vehicle demand in the United States is strong for the rest of the year but its economy is expected to slow after the spring as interest rates rise, Japan's Mazda Motor Corp executives on Thursday. "As for the U.S. market from next spring onward, we believe that the economy will gradually slow down," said Yasuhiro Aoyama, senior managing executive officer. "As the tight semiconductor market is still continuing, the supply-demand relationship is not likely to loosen so easily."

  • China given advantages in loan for Kenyan rail project, contract shows

    The Kenyan government has disclosed some details of loan agreements with a Chinese bank that show Beijing got an upper hand in financing the construction of a railway eight years ago. The agreement with the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China stipulated that most of the construction materials for the Standard Gauge Railway - Kenya's most ambitious and expensive project since 1963 and part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative - be sourced from China. Further, the contract noted that goods and s

  • Georgia Southern at Louisiana Prediction Game Preview

    Georgia Southern at Louisiana game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Thursday,&nbsp;November 10

  • Swedish Gift to Turkey in NATO Talks Evokes Centuries of History

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Sweden and Turkey, engaged in a high-stakes meeting over the expansion of NATO, exchanged gifts evoking hundreds of years of history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressFo

  • People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices

    "I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. to see how Israel's far-right lawmakers act before passing judgement - ambassador

    The United States plans to see what Israel's far-right politicians say "and how they act" before taking a position on its incoming government, the U.S. ambassador said. Veteran Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu secured a return to office after his bloc of far-right and religious parties last week won a solid majority in the fifth national election in less than four years. "This is a country that is a democracy with elected leadership and I intend to work with them," Ambassador Tom Nides in an interview with public braodcaster Kan that aired on Thursday.

  • Easily Winning 2nd Term, OK Gov. Stitt Plans to Move Forward on School Vouchers

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt won a second term Tuesday night, handily defeating state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a centrist Democrat who switched parties to challenge the incumbent and put up a tough fight in one the nation’s most conservative states. While Hofmeister occasionally led the polls in the weeks before the election, the race wasn’t close […]

  • Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

    Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer

  • Chinese premier announces new aid for close ally Cambodia

    Visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced a large development assistance package for Cambodia on Wednesday, oversaw the signing of 18 agreements on aid and cooperation, and attended the inauguration of a highway constructed with Chinese support. Li arrived Tuesday for a six-day visit pegged to the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Cambodia is chairing this year. China is a major investor and aid donor for Cambodia, which is Beijing’s closest ally in Southeast Asia.

  • Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating Man's Foot Without Permission

    Nurse Mary K. Brown allegedly told co-workers she planned to display the foot at her family's taxidermy shop with a sign saying, “wear your boots kids.”

  • North Carolina Sheriff Who Resigned After Making Racist Comments Wins Reelection

    Jody Greene bested his Democratic opponent despite recently stepping down over leaked audio of him disparaging Black deputies.

  • Fed's Kashkari: talk of pivot 'premature,' on good policy path

    (Reuters) -Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said it's "entirely premature" to discuss any pivot away from the Fed's current policy tightening, even as he appeared to endorse the possibility of adjusting the size of future rate hikes. "I think we are on a good path right now: I think we are united in our commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%," Kashkari said at South Dakota State University's Ness School of Management and Economics. "But monetary policy operates with a lag," he added, referring to the many months that economists estimate it takes before the effect of higher borrowing costs is seen in the economy and on inflation.

  • Emirates earns record-breaking $1.2B half-year profit

    The group owning long-haul carrier Emirates saw record-breaking half-year profits of $1.2 billion this year, the company announced Thursday, as global travel resumes after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The results from the Emirates Group represent a major turnaround after posting a $1.6 billion loss in the same period last year. Emirates Group, which includes the airline, its dnata airport services firm and other companies, had revenues of $15.3 billion, compared to $6.7 billion last year at the same time.

  • COP27: The Namibia-Botswana oil project being called a sin

    Indigenous people warn of risks to the Okavango Delta, and an ex-bishop calls on COP to take action.