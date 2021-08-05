Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015 file photo, a new Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Qatar Airways said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane's fuselage, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways said Thursday it grounded 13 Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker over the issue.

While Airbus declined to specifically discuss the announcement, Qatar Airways' decision to ground the aircraft raised questions about the A350s' carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel. Qatar Airways also is one of the world's top operators of the aircraft.

In its statement, Qatar Airways said it had been monitoring the degradation beneath the paint on the fuselage of the aircraft for some time. It described the issue as a “significant condition,” without elaborating.

“Following the explicit written instruction of its regulator, 13 aircraft have now been grounded, effectively removing them from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition,” the airline said in its statement.

Qatar Airways has a fleet of 53 Airbus A350s in both its 1000 and 900 series. The airline has another on order with the Toulouse, France-based airplane manufacturer, making its total order of 76 aircraft — the most of any airline worldwide. In June, Qatar Airways said it wouldn't take any more A350s unless the problem was fixed.

Airbus declined to specifically discuss Qatar Airways' grounding.

“As a leading aircraft manufacturer we are always in talks / working with our customers,” a statement said. "Those talks we keep confidential. We have no further comment on our customer’s operations.“

Currently, Singapore Airlines is the world's top operator of the A350, with 56 now in its fleet. The airline did not respond to a request for comment. In America, Delta Air Lines has 15 in its fleet. The Atlanta-based carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The A350 has a list price as much as $366.5 million, though buyers often get discounts in bulk deals.

Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar al-Baker, is known for his hard-changing, confrontational approach in negotiating with manufacturers and others.

The airline will be the crucial carrier for fans attending the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup in this Arabian Peninsula country.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension

    The protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. Iran's indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer. “The sanctions must be lifted,” Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech.

  • US jobless claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week from a revised 399,000 the week before. The United States has been adding more than 540,000 jobs a month this year, and the Labor Department's July jobs report out Friday is expected to show it tacked on nearly 863,000 more last month, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.

  • Australia to offer redress payments to some of its 'Stolen Generation'

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday it will offer redress payments of A$75,000 ($55,000) to some members of its Indigenous population who were forcibly removed from their families as children. More than 100,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and communities between the early 1900s and about 1970, described by former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as a "great stain on our nation's soul" during a formal apology to the so-called 'Stolen Generation' in 2008. Amid mounting criticism and moves to seek compensation through the courts, Australia said eligible survivors would be entitled to a one-off A$75,000 payment for the harm caused by their forced removal, and a further A$7,000 to support their healing.

  • Some Indigenous Australians to receive reparations

    Australia will pay millions in reparations to some Indigenous survivors forcibly taken from their families from as early as over a century ago. Dubbed the 'Stolen Generation', more than 100,000 Aboriginal children were taken over a period spanning decades. That led to a historic apology from the government, thirteen years ago. Current Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the fund's establishment on Thursday. "What happened is a shameful chapter in our national story. We have already confronted it, with a national apology, but our deeds must continue to match our words.""This is a long called for step, recognising the bond between healing, dignity and the health and well-being of members of the Stolen Generations, their families and their communities."But the move also comes months after hundreds of survivors filed a class action lawsuit in the nation's top court seeking compensation.Since then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's apology in 2008, a socio-economic gap has persisted between Australia's Indigenous and non-Indigenous citizens. According to government data, Indigenous Australians are likely to die younger compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts. They are also reportedly over-represented in the nation's prisons. Indigenous groups on Thursday welcomed the government's payments but cautioned more work needs to be done.

  • Wildfire spreads to power plant as flames rise in Turkey

    Evacuations were ordered for multiple nearby towns on Aug. 4 as a wildfire spread to a thermal power plant in the region of Milas.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • Senate advances bill restricting sales of Chinese telecom devices

    The Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday advanced bipartisan legislation to restrict private entities from buying equipment from Chinese telecom companies such as Huawei and ZTE, which are thought to pose national security risks.

  • Army unveils memorial for Black soldier lynched at Georgia military base 80 years ago

    Pvt. Felix Hall was last seen alive in an all-white neighborhood in February 1941. He was found hanging from a tree on a segregated military base.

  • Jessica Cisneros Announces Rematch Run Against Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar

    "We’re ready to finish the job that we started," said Cisneros, who narrowly lost to the veteran incumbent Democrat in 2020.

  • Mayhem for airline passengers and crew as 'hot vax summer' turns into 'hot mess'

    Airlines took aggressive moves to cut overhead costs when the pandemic hit — but experts say they overshot the mark.

  • Taliban claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 8 people

    The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's capital that killed at least eight people, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The withdrawal of U.S. troops has propelled fears that the terrorist group could organize another takeover. The raid, waged near the heavily fortified green zone in a neighborhood with many high-ranking Afghan officials, is the Taliban's largest assault in Kabul in nearly a year, per the Times.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Mikaela Hoover Dazzles in Disco Ball Bralette, Sequined Miniskirt & 5-Inch Heels at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere

    The actress sparkled head-to-toe in silver at "The Suicide Squad" premiere.

  • A West African banded cobra is loose in Grand Prairie. Is the owner allowed to have it?

    Texas law says you can own a venomous snake, but some counties have stricter rules.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Tokyo Olympics 2020: India men's hockey ends 41-year Olympic drought

    The Indian men's team won a bronze in Tokyo - their first Olympic medal since 1980.

  • Israeli defense minister threatens Iran with military action

    Israel's defense minister warned Thursday that his country is prepared to strike Iran, issuing the threat against the Islamic Republic after a fatal drone strike on a oil tanker at sea that his nation blamed on Tehran. The comments by Benny Gantz come as Israel meanwhile lobbies countries for action at the United Nations over last week's attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street that killed two people.

  • Golfer Xander Schauffele Says His Gold Medal 'Means More' to His Dad, Who Missed Out on Olympics

    Schauffele's father Stefan was set to compete in the heptathlon until a drunk driver ended his Olympic dreams

  • Malta to give vaccine booster to the vulnerable and elderly

    Malta will start giving a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable people in mid-September, the health minister said on Thursday. "We will initially give the booster jab to immunocompromised people and the elderly in care homes," Chris Fearne said, adding that a decision has not been taken yet on whether to extend it to the wider population. Malta has vaccinated 86% of its population and is currently inoculating children aged between 12 and 16.

  • Israel 'ready to attack Iran' as new president Ebrahim Raisi is sworn in

    Israel warned it was “ready” to strike Iran on Thursday as the regime’s new president was due to be sworn in by the Iranian parliament at a ceremony in Tehran.

  • Aerospace startup gets $60M from the US Air Force to build hypersonic passenger plane

    Hermeus Corporation hopes to build the first reusable hypersonic aircraft.