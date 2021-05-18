Qatar detains Kenyan guard who wrote on laborers' struggles

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a man walks along the waterfront, in Doha, Qatar. Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in Qatar and advocated for their rights was detained May 4, 2021, under unclear circumstances. The arrest draws renewed attention on the limits of expression in the energy-rich nation that will host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kenyan who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in Qatar and advocated for their rights has been detained under unclear circumstances in the energy-rich nation.

The arrest of Malcolm Bidali draws renewed attention on the limits of expression in a nation that will host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. It also highlights the challenge many migrant laborers face when agreeing to the opportunity of steady work in Gulf Arab states, in exchange for long shifts doing menial work in the shadows of skyscrapers they helped build.

Supporters say Qatari security forces detained Bidali late on May 4 and have not provided information on where he is.

The Qatari government, responding to questions Tuesday from The Associated Press, described Bidali as being “taken into custody and placed under investigation for violating Qatar’s security laws and regulations." The government declined to offer specifics on the arrest, where he was being held, whether he received consular assistance and what potential charges he was facing.

Qatar has “ made a lot of steps ... to reform its labor systems,” said James Lynch, a director at the London-based group FairSquare Research and Projects, which advocates for migrant workers in the Middle East. ”Yet when we have a migrant worker speaking out about his experience, sharing his experience and calling for change in a fully peaceful manner, we see them being shut down and disappeared.”

Bidali, 28, worked 12-hour days as a security guard. In his spare time, he wrote under the pen name “Noah” about his experiences as a guard, including trying to improve his worker accommodations. His essays offered plaudits for Qatar at times as a “trendsetter in many areas.”

However, he didn't hold back in describing the cramped bedrooms some of his compatriots shared — with up to 10 men in a room — or the frustration of being unable to afford the “luxury of privacy” that white-collar Western expatriates and Qataris themselves enjoy.

“Why should intimacy, and even family life, be reserved for the privileged nationalities and financially affluent?” he asked in one article.

The cause of his detention remains unclear. Days earlier, he spoke and briefly appeared in a video conference with civil society and trade union groups describing his experiences. Activists say he clicked on a suspicious internet link as well during that time. Gulf Arab states widely use spy software and hacks to monitor possible dissenters, but it's unclear who targeted him.

There also was a recent post in which he criticized by name Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the wife of Qatar's former emir and the head of the Qatar Foundation. Bidali worked as a security guard for GSS Certis at a development under the Qatar Foundation. The foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An employee at GSS Certis who gave his name as Puvan said he didn't know where Bidali was.

“We were told that this is still under investigation so have no detail on that,” he said.

Security guards in Qatar also recently held what they described as a strike over pay and labor issues. Only Qatari nationals with the General Union of Workers of Qatar have the right to strike, according to the Washington-based group Freedom House.

Foreign laborers and household help "who engage in labor protests risk deportation,” Freedom House said in a recent report.

The Kenyan Embassy in Qatar did not respond to requests for comment. In a letter to Qatari officials, human rights groups, including Amnesty International, FairSquare and Human Rights Watch, said they feared Bidali had been held “without access to a lawyer or consular assistance.”

“We are extremely concerns for his well-being and safety,” they wrote.

Qatar, a small nation on the Arabian Peninsula, is home to the state-funded Al-Jazeera satellite news network. However, expression in the country remains tightly controlled.

“While residents enjoy some freedom of private discussion, security forces reportedly monitor personal communications and noncitizens often self-censor to avoid jeopardizing their work and residency status,” Freedom House said. “Social media users can face criminal penalties for posting politically sensitive content.”

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong moves forward on law to fix doctor shortfall amid backlash

    Hong Kong's plans to let non-locally trained doctors practise in the city to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector moved forward on Tuesday, with the bill to be read in the legislature on June 2. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said Hong Kong faces a serious shortage of doctors compared with international standards, and the crunch was expected to "severely deteriorate" in the medium term. The proposal to allow overseas-trained doctors to work in Hong Kong has raised concerns among local medical professionals who are doubtful it would lead to better health care.

  • Man who invited guests to actor Terence Cao's illegal house party fined $3,000

    A man who attended a party with 12 other individuals at actor Terence Cao's home during Singapore’s Phase 2 Reopening was fined $3,000 on Tuesday (18 May).

  • Andrew Cuomo's COVID book deal is worth $5 million, new tax records show

    The New York governor's book on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the source of controversy.

  • France's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel-Gaza ceasefire

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's president said on Monday he would work with Egypt's president and Jordan's king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians. "For me there needs to be a process for a ceasefire as quickly as possible and construction of a possible path to discussions between the different protagonists," Macron said at a news conference in Paris. "In the coming days we have decided to have a discussion with President (Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi and the King of Jordan to be able together to see how we make a concrete proposal," he said without elaborating.

  • Japan's economy slumps back into decline as COVID-19 hits spending

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as a slow vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 infections hit spending on items such as dining out and clothes, raising concerns the country will lag others emerging from the pandemic. Capital expenditure also fell unexpectedly and export growth slowed sharply, a sign the world's third-largest economy is struggling for drivers to pull it out of the doldrums. The dismal reading and extended state of emergency curbs have heightened the risk Japan may shrink again in the current quarter and slide back to recession, defined as two straight quarters of recession, some analysts say.

  • HK suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan as tensions rise

    HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Hong Kong government's suspended on Tuesday operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign of escalating diplomatic tension between the global financial hub and the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims. Tension between Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government and Taiwan have risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a sweeping national security law in the city that prompted many activists to leave, some for Taiwan. A Hong Kong government representative did not provide an explanation for the decision to halt operations at the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office, adding only that the decision was not related to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • California Home Prices Shoot Past $800,000 for the First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic is burnishing California’s reputation for costly housing.In the latest sign, home prices in the state shot past $800,000 for the first time in April, according to data released Monday by the California Association of Realtors. The new median value of $813,980 is up 7.2% from March and 34% from a year earlier, when pandemic lockdowns mostly froze the housing market.The surge is, in many ways, a snapshot of what’s happening across the U.S., where tight inventory and low mortgage rates are fueling a rally in home prices. Last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that the median sale price for a single-family home rose to a record $319,200.The gains are especially remarkable in California, which continues to see large increases, despite fears that soaring housing costs and the rise of remote work are driving people out of the state.“Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already-low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle,” Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Association of Realtors, said in a statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • De Niro says leg injury may prevent Tribeca fest appearance

    A leg injury may keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” While his scenes for the film can be pushed back further to accommodate his recovery, he may not have the same luxury when the Tribeca Film Festival kicks off on June 9.

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

    Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 05/16/2021

  • India's COVID tally passes 25 million; cyclone hampers response in western states

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, already among the hardest hit by a second wave of the pandemic. COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from coastal districts of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late on Monday and efforts were being made to try to limit any spread of infections. "Masks have been arranged for people shifted to shelter homes," said Sandip Sagale, a top official in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat.

  • Spain, Morocco square off after 6,000 migrants arrive by sea

    Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday as thousands of migrants jumped fences or swam onto European soil for the second day in a row after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat. The sudden influx of migrants has fueled the diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a double-wide, 10-meter (32-feet) fence. Video cameras captured how some people rushed up the hills surrounding the city and jumped over the double fence.

  • Columbus city council approves $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill

    The figure is the highest amount ever paid by the city, split into two $5 million payments, and includes an agreement to rename a local gymnasium.

  • Thailand reports youngest victim among record tally of COVID-19 deaths

    Thailand reported on Tuesday 35 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily number that included the country's youngest victim up to now, a two-month-old baby, as authorities struggle to contain a third wave of infections. The Southeast Asian country's latest COVID-19 outbreak has seen infections more than triple and deaths increase six fold since it started in April, following a year of success in containing earlier outbreaks. Bangkok, the epicentre of the current outbreak, recorded 876 new infections on Monday, still the highest among the country's provinces.

  • Thai workers killed in Israel-Palestinian conflict as truce calls mount

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced. Israeli leaders said they would press on, for now, with an offensive to destroy the capabilities of the armed factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, amid calls by the United States and other world powers for an end to the conflict. Two Thai workers were killed and seven people were wounded in a rocket strike on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border, police said.

  • Why isn’t the Modi government giving out cash to help its citizens tide over the pandemic?

    Besides being inefficient in execution, India's Covid-19 economic relief measures are also pretty insufficient compared to what other governments are doing for their citizens.

  • Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

    Passenger levels for the Middle East's largest airlines plummeted by 70% last year and it furloughed more than a quarter of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates' chairman and chief executive said Monday. Despite the turbulence of last year and the continued uncertainty around global travel, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects passenger levels for Dubai's flagship carrier to climb back to nearly three-fourths of what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak by the end of the year. “It’s been a very tough year,” Al Maktoum said.

  • Court: China-built Port City commission needs public assent

    Sri Lanka’s top court has decided that some provisions of legislation to set up a powerful economic commission in a Chinese-built port city violate the constitution and require approval by a public referendum to become law. At the center of the dispute are fears that the $1.4 billion port city, part of China's sweeping Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, could become a virtual Chinese outpost or colony. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena read out the Supreme Court's ruling on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill on Tuesday.

  • Prince Andrew has reportedly been removed as the patron of 47 organizations over his links to Jeffrey Epstein

    Several organizations have cut ties with Prince Andrew due to his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reports.