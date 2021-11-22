Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 World Cup
A drone show lights up the sky in Doha as Qatar marks one year to go until the 2022 World Cup. The countdown ceremony was held amid ongoing criticisms over Qatar's human rights record.
Winsome Sears is latest GOP figure to veer into vaccine and Covid-19 conspiracy claims
Lionel Messi struck his first goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a red card for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to defeat Nantes 3-1.
Scores, schedules and pairings for the 2021 Texas high school football and University Interscholastic League playoffs.
On a night Justin Timberlake found himself in the Twitter spotlight again, his ex Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari shared a curious post.
The 'Black Widow' star recently settled with Disney over their legal battle.
Enes Kanter passed Lakers superstar LeBron James without exchanging a word during pregame warmups on Friday night, but the Celtics center's sneakers said more than enough.
When Klay Thompson returns to active status, probably sometime in December, it should be a smooth transition for the Warriors.
Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night. Poole shot 10 for 13 with eight 3-pointers and became the first Warriors player aside from Stephen Curry with consecutive 30-point outings since D'Angelo Russell did so in three in a row from Dec. 27, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020. Curry scored just 12 points but had eight assists after the reigning scoring champion sat out a 105-102 win at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip on the second night of a back-to-back.
Kings general manager Monte McNair explained why he decided to fire coach Luke Walton after just 17 games.
The Packers drew eight flags for 92 yards, surpassing their previous season high of seven for 87 yards in a win against the 49ers.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 12.
Kenny Porter said his son didn't prepare properly for his fight against Terence Crawford on Saturday.
Shawn Porter said after losing to Terence Crawford that Crawford is the best fighter he has faced.
What is your top six after Oregon and Michigan State were both routed Saturday?
Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.
Pat Dooley explains why Dan Mullen had to go.
LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night. James's left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage. Detroit's center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar.
The Kraken honored their since-departed goaltender with a tribute video before Sundays game.
Arkansas is one of three teams that has played both Alabama and Georgia.