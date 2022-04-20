Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simone Foxman and Stephen Stapczynski
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

State-run Qatar Energy is talking to gas buyers about whether to enlarge a $30 billion project started in 2021 to build six gas-liquefaction plants, the people said, asking not to be identified. The company is assessing the cost of adding at least one more unit and how much interest there is for additional gas from customers, including some in China.

The talks are at an early stage and QE may stick with its existing plan, which will boost its maximum annual output by 60% to almost 130 million tons by 2027. The first gas isn’t expected to hit the market until 2025.

The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Qatar’s discussions underscore how quickly the long-term outlook for LNG has changed since Russia’s invasion. Europe is desperate to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, and a standoff over President Vladimir Putin’s demand that gas be paid for in rubles rather than euros or dollars has added urgency to their efforts.

Germany, which got more than half its gas imports last year from Russia, has pledged to fast-track the construction of its first LNG import terminals. The U.S. also unveiled a deal in late March that will see it boost supplies to Europe as soon as this year.

Several senior European Union officials -- including the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Germany’s Economic Minister Robert Habeck -- have traveled to Qatar in the past month to discuss gas supplies. Habeck said German-based utilities should start negotiating multi-year supply contracts with the Persian Gulf state, which is the world’s biggest LNG exporter.

Qatar’s expansion project, the largest in the LNG market’s history, was met with skepticism when it was announced in 2019. Some analysts said gas demand would drop rapidly in the coming decades as the world transitioned from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Soon after, the coronavirus pandemic caused gas prices to sink to record lows.

Read: The LNG King Embarks on Sales Campaign After Approving Expansion

Prices have now rebounded almost to all-time highs. Morgan Stanley forecasts global LNG consumption will rise 60% through 2030, mostly due to Europe’s pivot away from Russian energy.

Qatar’s six new units -- in which gas is compressed and cooled to 258 degrees below Fahrenheit (-161°C), allowing it to be shipped around the world -- will each be able to produce 8 million tons of LNG per year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transition Still Means Billions in Fossil-Fuel Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- The energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing the world’s motivation to shift to low-carbon energy, but is also creating a near-term scramble for fossil fuels that will drive billions of dollars of new investment.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's

  • Russia Ruled in Potential Default Over Ruble Payment on Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s payment of rubles on two dollar bonds was ruled a potential default by a derivatives panel, bringing holders of insurance contracts on the debt closer to a payout.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Meet Shein, the new up-and-coming $100B valuation fashion app

    Shein, the Chinese fashion app, reportedly raised a fresh round of investment of nearly $1 billion at a $100 billion valuation. Loved by Gen-Z, Shein was founded by Chris Xu. Here’s everything you need to know.

  • Canada Tops $7 Billion in Orders for 3-Year Dollar Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s sale of 3-year bonds in U.S. dollars drew more than $7 billion of orders after the government pledged to narrow its budget deficits to near zero within five years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial

  • Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

    The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization endorses Herschel Walker as he runs for the Senate in Georgia

  • Oil Swings as Market Weighs Low Supplies Against Cloudy Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders weighed a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories that compounded concerns about global supply against an uncertain demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceWest T

  • NFL investigating Browns after Hue Jackson’s tanking allegations

    Hue Jackson went just 1-31 in his first two seasons leading the Browns, and then was fired midway through his third year.

  • Spike In Oil Prices Likely To Be Temporary As Market Eyes New US Supplies

    Short-term supply disruptions have pushed Brent oil back above the key USD110.00 pb level but a plethora of bearish factors remain in place, and the US’s commitment to bringing on new supply looks like it is already in progress.

  • US urges Serbia to join sanctions against its ally Russia

    A U.S. Senate delegation on Tuesday urged Serbia to join the rest of Europe and impose sanctions against Russia for its bloody campaign in Ukraine. “We understand Serbia has a long cultural and economic history with Russia,” said Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) after the three-member bi-partisan delegation met Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic. “But this is a moment where there is great risk if we, as a democratic community, don’t send a united message about the consequences of Russia’s behavior in Ukraine,” he told reporters.

  • Some Kremlin insiders reportedly fear Putin will use nukes in Ukraine

    Some Kremlin insiders reportedly fear Putin will use nukes in Ukraine

  • Social Media's Favorite Colorful Airline Just Added New Routes From the U.S. to Europe

    Condor Airlines will head to Frankfurt, Germany from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and more.

  • U.S. Consumers Are Holding Up Well as Rates Rise, Bank of America’s Moynihan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. consumer is holding up well as inflation rises and interest rates climb, Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial Excellence“There is a

  • Sales of U.S. Previously Owned Homes Fall to Lowest Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in March to the lowest since June 2020 as historically low inventory paired with rising mortgage rates curbed purchases. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial Excellen

  • Gold Investors Bet Against Fed as War Threatens Paradigm Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is proving remarkably resilient, gaining almost 7% this year as investors shrug off surging real yields and strengthening dollar to focus on political and economic risk.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Manageri

  • Oil prices slip back as demand concerns outweigh support from a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures turn lower Wednesday, as concerns over a slowdown in energy demand and uncertainty over if and when Europe will ban Russia oil outweigh earlier support from an eight million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies.

  • Bank of America Joins Wall Street Peers in Europe Debt Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. drew strong demand for a three-part offering in Europe’s debt market as it joined the ranks of U.S. lenders raising financing across the Atlantic.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial Exc

  • How President Biden responded to question about mask mandate ruling

    A federal judge’s decision Monday to throw out a mask requirement on public transportation did away with the last major vestige of federal pandemic rules.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S.

  • ‘Life is measurably better without the burden of this debt’: As Biden reviews student-debt cancellation, young people say their loans delay buying a house and even having kids

    The Education Department announced Tuesday that it would instigate a new review of its student-debt portfolio.