Qatar 'failed to cooperate' with inquest of young British woman

Rafaelle Tsakanika

Qatar has been accused by a coroner of adding to the distress of a grieving family by failing to cooperate with an inquest into the death of a young British woman in Doha.

Rafaelle Tsakanika, a 21-year-old beautician from Cambridge, was a passenger in a Toyota Land Cruiser when it was hit from behind by a vehicle which had been travelling at 118mph in March 2019.

It was being driven by Mubarak Al Hajri, a Qatari citizen, who received a “pitiful” two-month sentence after being convicted in the country of causing Ms Tsakanika’s death, speeding and fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, Simon Milburn, the area coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, apologised to her family, saying he could not fully provide answers about her death “in very large part…due to the lack of detailed forensic information that came out of Qatar”.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ms Tsakanika’s mother, Jo Sullivan, described the horrendous ordeal her family had suffered at the hands of the Qatari authorities in the aftermath of her death.

Ms Tsakanika had been living with her mother and stepfather in Doha at the time, as her stepfather was helping to build stadia for the World Cup.

After she failed to return home after a night out, they were forced to launch a frantic search of a local hospital because police proved to be “unhelpful”.

Family turned up to mortuary to 'eliminate' possibility

They eventually decided to visit the mortuary to “eliminate it”, but arrived to see a female doctor standing behind a desk holding a photocopy of their daughter’s passport.

“At that point, cold sweat came over me,” Ms Sullivan told The Telegraph, through tears.

"I just said, 'Why? Why have you got that? Why have you got my daughter's passport?', and, as cold as that, she pointed at some steel drawers and said, 'you want to see?'.

"Truly, truly, that's the first I knew that she had been killed. As cold as that, without offering me a seat, without saying they're sorry, without a glass of water.

"They open this drawer and there is Raffy’s injured body just lying in this steel drawer. I just remember the whole room going all white, because I think it must have been in shock."

The family then faced a prolonged, exhausting battle to try to get the Qatari authorities to take the death of Ms Tsakanika seriously.

The family faced an exhausting battle to try to get the Qatari authorities to take the death of Ms Tsakanika seriously - Joe Giddens/PA

At one point, Ms Sullivan claimed, an official at the prosecutors’ office in Qatar told them: “You need to stop doing this now, it was an accident, it was God’s will, just move on.”

Eventually, following strenuous efforts from the family which saw them do much of the investigative and administrative work, Mr Al Hajiri was taken to court and convicted.

The inquest into her death this month heard that the crash caused Ms Tsakanika’s vehicle to lose control and overturn.

The coroner said: “The Qatari documents provided do not, sadly, provide an accurate time and location of Raffy’s death.

“The lack of that information has no doubt been an added source of distress to Raffy’s family.”

Accounts by authorities were 'brief and lacking in detail'

The coroner said that potential witnesses based in Qatar took no part in proceedings “despite attempts to engage by the coroner’s service”.

He said that accounts taken by the Qatari authorities were “without exception brief and lacking in significant detail” and had not translated well into English.

Of the moment the family learnt of Ms Tsakanika’s death, he said: “Without any support from the authorities they were shown their daughter’s body – it is difficult to even begin to imagine the horror of that experience.”

Her cause of death was recorded as traumatic head and abdominal injuries.

Ms Tsakanika had been living with her mother and stepfather in Doha at the time of her death

Following the conclusion of the inquest, Ms Sullivan said: “We are empty shells of our real selves and are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Raffy is not here.

“Having supported that awful country as they were attempting to join the global stage as a major player, I cannot believe the way the Qataris treated us.

“The Qataris seem determined to condemn us to a lifetime of not knowing how Raffy died.

“All I can do now is warn the world what this country is really like as they try to persuade us all to treat them like a real member of the international community.

“No decent country treats human beings this way.”