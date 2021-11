Reuters

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged on Wednesday to bury his government's enemies "with our blood" as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago. Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, was speaking a day after a state of emergency was declared https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02 in the country and with Tigrayan forces threatening to advance on the capital Addis Ababa. "The pit which is dug will be very deep, it will be where the enemy is buried, not where Ethiopia disintegrates," he said in a speech at an event at the military's headquarters in Addis Ababa.