Qatar helps negotiate return to Ukraine of four children abducted by Russia

Russia has agreed to return four children it abducted from Ukraine after talks mediated by Qatar, U.S. newspaper the Washington Post reported on Oct. 16, citing a representative of the Qatari government.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, said that Moscow had agreed to return four Ukrainian children aged 2 to 17 to their families in Ukraine.

Two children have already returned to their relatives, and two more are expected to be reunited with their families in the coming days.

Qatar took part in the negotiations, which lasted several months, at the request of the Ukrainian government.

The children passed through the Qatari embassy in Moscow and headed home via different routes. Some of them were traveling or were supposed to be traveling from Russia to Ukraine via Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. Others were traveling through Belarus.

According to the official, several modes of transportation were involved in the trip, including a diplomatic convoy, a train, and a private jet chartered by Qatar.

Doha said it welcomed the positive news about the reunification of children with their families in Ukraine thanks its mediation efforts, Qatar's minister of state for international cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater said that in recent weeks Qatari officials were in "continuous dialogue with our Ukrainian and Russian counterparts."

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of committing war crimes in connection with the abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia.

On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide.

According to the Ukrainian state platform Children of War, as of Sept. 27, at least 19,546 children had been abducted or forcibly displaced by Russia.

In total, according to the European Parliament, the number of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia could be between 16,000 and 300,000. MEPs believe that Russians began taking Ukrainian children back in 2014, after the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

In July, the head of the Red Cross of Belarus, Dzmitry Shevtsov, admitted that he was involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children. The International Red Cross disassociated itself from his statements and announced the launch of an investigation.

Since September 2022, approximately 2,150 Ukrainian children over the age of six have been abducted to Belarus, UK newspaper the Telegraph reported in July.

