Qatar Offers Germany LNG From Its US Plant Starting in 2024

Arne Delfs, Michael Nienaber and Verity Ratcliffe
3 min read

Germany’s efforts to secure more gas from Qatar to help wean itself off Russian energy yielded only modest results, with the Persian Gulf gas giant unable to offer any extra flows until at least 2024.

Qatar said liquefied natural gas could be sent to Germany from a new US plant from 2024, one year before its domestic expansion project starts to come online. Germany is starting talks with the world’s biggest LNG exporter as it seeks to diversify its sources of gas away from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Shipments from Golden Pass, owned by Qatar Energy and Exxon Mobil Corp., could be delivered to Germany by 2024. It’s unclear whether that would be enough for the European nation to achieve its goal of becoming independent of Russian gas by the end of that year. While the government has cut its dependency, it still gets 35% of its gas imports from Russia.

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh bin Hamad Tamim Al Thani, and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck signed a joint declaration of intent in Berlin on Friday to seal an energy partnership. Germany has also expedited plans it previously shelved to construct two LNG import terminals at Brunsbuttel and Wilhelmshaven.

“We aim to have our LNG plant Golden Pass in Texas, 70% of which are owned by Qatar Energy, ready by 2024 so that we can deliver to Germany,” Deputy Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Handelsblatt newspaper.

Berlin and Doha are currently negotiating a long-term supply deal for LNG produced in Qatar but there have been differences between the two sides on the terms, a person familiar with the discussions said. German companies are reluctant to commit to buy LNG over 20 years or more because of the country’s goal of cutting carbon emissions by 88% by 2040, said the person.

Long-Term Deal

To solve the problem, Germany has floated the idea that Qatar could auction rights for offtake agreements of varying durations, the official said. This could allow German companies to bid for shorter-term contracts whereas importers from elsewhere could bid for longer contracts.

Qatar Energy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the negotiations. Qatar typically negotiates long-term supply agreements with buyers on a bilateral basis.

Germany is confident Qatar will show flexibility over its strict destination clause, which would normally prevent Berlin from rerouting Qatari gas from its own import terminals to other countries in Europe, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. That flexibility is important because German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to help Eastern European countries, such as like the Czech Republic and Slovakia, that depend on Russian gas but don’t have ports.

Qatar plans to expand its LNG production capacity to 126 million tons per annum by 2027, with the first train scheduled to start up at the end of 2025.

“We want to know how much of this gas Germany wants to buy on a long-term basis,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Asian Contracts

Until the expansion is ready, Qatar won’t be able to increase its output. Even before the war in Ukraine pushed European buyers to scramble for alternatives to Russian gas supplies, Qatar’s LNG infrastructure was “maxed out”, according to Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi.

Most of Qatar’s cargoes are sent to Asia under long-term contracts which typically exceed its installed capacity. Doha has made clear it won’t break those contracts to help Europe.

Germany is also in talks for LNG supply with several other countries, including the US, Canada and Argentina, the official added.

