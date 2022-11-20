Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

ISABEL DEBRE and STEPHEN WADE
·2 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.

Fans were trying to enter the enclosed area that contains a big-screen television for viewing matches, places to buy beer, and little else.

Riot police armed with batons and shields stood guard at the entrance. Some fans pleaded with officers to let them through the line.

“It’s very risky. People they could die,” said Hatem El-Berarri, an Iraqi who said he was working in neighboring Dubai. “Old people, women, they cannot handle crowds like this. Thank God I’m a little bit tall, so I can breathe. But I saw some kids and said ‘get them up. They cannot breathe.’”

He said he saw people pushing and shoving, and women crying.

“My family is inside. I cannot enter to see them anymore. I don’t know what to do," he said, calling the organization “not very good.”

Luis Reyes, a Mexican-American living in Los Angeles, likened the crush to scenes a few weeks ago in South Korea that killed more than 150.

“You can’t go back and you can’t go forward,” he said. "I told my son, ’Let’s go outside. It’s too dangerous.”

It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured or arrested.

There was a similar situation Saturday night at a pre-World Cup concert as people tried to push their way inside the same fan zone.

Inside the festival area on Sunday there were no signs of trouble as tens of thousands of people watched the opening match. People were dancing, singing and drinking at a concert following the match between Qatar and Ecuador, which was played in the city of Al Khor.

Mahdi Hussain, a 17-year-old who did not manage to enter, said he was not happy that beer was being served.

“That bothers me,” he said. “I don’t want to be in an atmosphere where there is alcohol.”

Samira Said, who moved to Qatar from Egypt about 25 years ago, said she was overjoyed that an Arab country got to host the World Cup.

“As an Arab, I felt honored. I was happy,” the 50-year-old said.

___

Associated Press writer Mariam Fam contributed to this report.

___

Follow Isabel DeBre on Twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine nuclear plant shelled, UN watchdog says

    Explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine over the weekend in what appeared to be renewed shelling of the facility and the surrounding area, according to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called reports that agency experts on site had heard more than a dozen blasts…

  • Ronaldo's journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    Hear the story of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to star for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

  • Kazakhstan Vote Sets Stage for Putin Ally to Move Past Riots

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was poised to secure a fresh term after Sunday’s vote, capping months of political high drama that started with violent protests he called a coup attempt and included his open defiance of Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformMusk Sa

  • FIFA, Qatar both get what they deserve with World Cup beer debacle | Opinion

    Two days before the World Cup opens, FIFA reverses course and announces alcoholic beer won't be sold around stadiums as originally planned.

  • Official claims deadly Gaza house fire caused by party stunt

    Investigators said Sunday that last week's massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party trick, but did not explain how they reached that conclusion. The fire had erupted Thursday in the third-floor apartment of the Abu Raya family home in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Gaza attorney general Mohammed al-Nahal said Sunday the death toll reached 22, without elaborating.

  • 'I want to be there as we rebuild our community.' Sanibel resident reflects on love, loss and not forgetting

    'Sanibel is such a special place ... as the adrenaline of rushing to save our homes dies down, we all are starting to feel the tears come back.'

  • 5 Killed, 18 Wounded in Mass Shooting at Colorado Drag Show

    Jason Connolly/AFP via GettyA rifle-toting gunman opened fire during a drag show at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five and injuring 18 before he was tackled by heroic patrons.Authorities said the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was in custody. Although police did not provide a motive for the nation’s latest mass shooting, Club Q called it a “hate attack” in a statement.The violence that unfolded just before midnight drew immediate comparisons to the 2016 shooting at the gay nig

  • World Cup 2022: FIFA president says criticism of Qatar is 'hypocrisy' in 'crass' and 'infuriating' news conference

    Gianni Infantino spoke uninterrupted for more than an hour Saturday in an attempt to defend FIFA's decision to stage the World Cup in Qatar.

  • Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

    Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank's 48 members selected Goldfajn to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender from a slate of five candidates nominated by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. It follows the firing in September of Mauricio Claver-Carone, who had been the first American to lead the bank in its 63-year history.

  • How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar live online for free—and without cable

    France looks to defend in soccer’s biggest event, but Brazil, Belgium and others can’t be overlooked.

  • Fanfare for first flight from Israel to Qatar for World Cup

    Balloons festooned the departure gate for the first commercial flight between Israel and Qatar on Sunday, permitted by Doha for World Cup fans despite a lack of formal bilateral relations. While the excitement was mainly at being able to attend the soccer tournament, for which Israel did not qualify, with such surprising ease several passengers voiced hope that the non-stop flights would clear the way to fuller detente with Qatar. They were issued contact cards for a discreet Israeli consular delegation sent ahead to provide emergency support, a reminder of their current semi-recognised status in Qatar, which is close to Iran and has hosted leaders of Palestinian Hamas.

  • Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

    The Three Lions will make the gesture in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran and beyond.

  • Ranked! Here's how many games every Premier League club's players will play at World Cup 2022

    Will your club's players return from the World Cup fresh? Of Villa's World Cup stars, Emiliano Martinez is expected to go the furthest with Argentina and may well play a full seven games at the tournament.

  • This Beautiful Library Has a Dungeon

    Morrin Centre/Wikimedia CommonsThis is the latest for our series The World’s Most Beautiful Libraries.I won’t bury the lede: Quebec City’s Morrin Centre might be the only library you’ll ever visit that also has a dungeon. Okay, technically it’s a cell—a vestige of a time back in the early 1800s when the building served as the first municipal jail in the city. But its barred windows, iron floor rings, and graffiti from former inmates give the dark room a decidedly medieval vibe, one that makes mo

  • Travel: From north to south, Ohio's small towns full of big holiday adventures

    Jingle bell time is a swell time to go on a holiday adventure! The Hocking Hills, Sauder Village and LM&M Railroad are great locales for seasonal fun.

  • What Happened To Bonnie And Clyde’s Death Car?

    What happened to the infamous Ford V8 that took Bonnie and Clyde across the nation on their 13 victim killing and robbing spree?

  • Man steals, crashes semi-truck causing hours-long backups and closures

    Washington State Patrol shot at a suspect after that person allegedly carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it over and refused to get out of the truck's cab, according to WSP.

  • Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say

    Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.

  • Lauren Boebert, Gun Lover and Anti-LGBTQ Troll, Offers ‘Prayers’ for Club Shooting Victims

    Tom Williams/GettyRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter a

  • Fast-Food Worker Loses Eye Protecting Special Needs Boy

    A fast-food worker named Bianca Palomera at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California lost her eye defending a special needs boy from a bully.