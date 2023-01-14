Qatar Says Natural Gas Markets Will Remain Volatile for Years

Qatar Says Natural Gas Markets Will Remain Volatile for Years
Anthony Di Paola and Paul Wallace
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Natural gas markets could whipsaw for the next several years because there’s still too little supply to meet rising demand, according to the energy minister of Qatar.

“It’s going to be a volatile situation for some time to come,” Saad al-Kaabi said at an Atlantic Council conference in Abu Dhabi. “We’re bringing a lot of gas to the market, but it’s not enough.”

Next winter may be tough for gas consumers in the northern hemisphere, he said, as they will probably struggle to replenish their stockpiles before then in the absence of flows from Russia.

Gas prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine last February and Moscow cut piped supplies to Europe. Prices have slumped since the middle of 2022 as economies slowed and thanks to Europe ramping up imports of liquefied natural gas, including from Qatar. A warmer-than-normal winter in Europe has also helped.

Still High

But prices remain far above historical averages and could jump again if China’s economic re-opening leads it to increase purchases of gas. Europe may also have to fill up its reserves over the summer with barely any flows Russia, easily its biggest supplier before the Ukraine war.

High prices are hurting consumers, al-Kaabi said.

“The biggest challenge we face as producers is demand destruction and there is demand destruction for both gas and oil,” he said.

Qatar, which vies with the US as the world’s top exporter of LNG, is investing around $45 billion to increase its production by almost 60%. But that project won’t be finished until 2027.

Al-Kaabi said Qatar will sign more deals this year with consumers for the new gas. In November, it made multi-year agreements to supply some of it to Germany and China.

Qatar will also sign so-called off-take deals for its LNG assets in the US in 2023, he said. The Persian Gulf country owns 70% of the Golden Pass export terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

    The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for energy, told the Atlantic Council Global Energy Summit that a mild winter in Europe had seen prices come down, but that volatility would remain "for some time to come" given that there was not much gas coming into the market until 2025. "The issue is what's going to happen when they (Europe) want to replenish their storages this coming year and the next year," he said, adding that energy producers were concerned about demand destruction.

  • Yellen warns of U.S. default risk by early June, urges debt limit hike

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the United States will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to launch extraordinary cash management measures that can likely prevent default until early June. "Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations," Yellen said in a letter to new Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

  • This Week in China: Xi’s Pivots, Broken Trust and Wolf Warriors

    (Bloomberg) -- From Beijing’s accelerating pivot away from Covid Zero to the deep distrust of President Xi Jinping among American investors, here’s my roundup of this week’s key developments in China markets. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By Judge‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersYellen Says US to Take Extraordina

  • Citigroup Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Posts Lower Profits On Provision Hike, Slower Dealmaking

    Citigroup Inc's (NYSE: C) Q4 FY22 net income decreased by more than 21% from a year ago to $2.5 billion. Revenues increased 6% to $18.01 billion, beating the consensus of $17.90 billion as growth in net interest income was partially offset by lower noninterest revenues. The higher net interest income was driven by higher interest rates across businesses and strong loan growth in Personal Banking and Wealth Management. The lower noninterest revenues reflected declines in Investment Banking and lo

  • German Industry Moves Past Worst of Energy Crunch Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s industrial heavyweights like BASF SE battling an unprecedented energy crunch threatening factories and jobs are seeing signs the worst of the crisis has passed. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By Judge‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersYellen Says US to Take Extraordinary Steps to Avert a Def

  • Goldman Lost $1.2 Billion in Just Nine Months in Newest Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Three months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. carved out a new division to house what’s left of its once-ambitious foray on Main Street, it’s giving shareholders a clearer look at those financials.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By Judge‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersYellen Says US to Take Extraordin

  • U.S. stocks could fall 10% as ‘pain trade’ takes hold before bouncing back later in the year

    The year ahead is promising not to be an easy one for investors as a recession threat looms, but Bank of America offers advice on when things might get easier

  • 'We rolled a 1': D&D publisher addresses backlash over controversial license

    After a week of silence amid intense backlash, Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast (WoTC) has finally addressed its community's concerns about changes to the open gaming license. The open gaming license (OGL) has existed since 2000 and has made it possible for a diverse ecosystem of third-party creators to publish virtual tabletop software, expansion books and more. Many of these creators can make a living thanks to the OGL.

  • Meta's cutbacks are resulting in the layoff of 126 contract cafeteria workers at its HQ

    After cutting staff and embracing remote work, the social media giant is reducing the size of the cafeteria staff at its headquarters.

  • JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses

    JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is "absolutely open for business" in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources needed," Barnum said on a conference call with analysts. Barnum's comments come after many U.S. banks cut back on lending to lower-quality corporate borrowers last year, as Wall Street’s demand for leveraged loans plunged as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to tame inflation.

  • US Banks See Customers Demanding Higher Yields on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- The country’s two largest banks just put rivals on notice: they’re finally prepared to pay out more to savers demanding higher yields on their deposits.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By Judge‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersYellen Says US to Take Extraordinary Steps to Avert a DefaultAfter a year of

  • Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces More Challenges As Google And Nvidia Share Worries With FTC

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) shared concerns over Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) to the Federal Trade Commission, fueling regulatory worries over the deal. Google and Nvidia joined Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) in raising issues with the $69 billion deal, which the FTC opposed in December, Bloomberg reports. The FTC argued that the deal would impede competition in the video game industry

  • One Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) insider upped their stake by 14% in the previous year

    Looking at Powell Industries, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:POWL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders...

  • ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Trailer: Dave Franco-Directed Rom-Com Starring Jay Ellis And Allison Brie

    The first trailer for Somebody I Used To Know has premiered. Directed by Dave Franco, the film features an ensemble cast led by Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi and Julie Hagerty. The description is as follows: “Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends… Continue reading ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Trailer: Dave Franco-Directed Rom-Com Starring Jay Ellis And Allison Brie

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

    Celebrations may be in order for Saratoga Investment Corp. ( NYSE:SAR ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • NX Filtration (AMS:NXFIL) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Shareholders 28% loss in Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Intermediate Capital Group plc ( LON:ICP ) share price has gained some 34...

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying INFICON Holding AG (VTX:IFCN)?

    INFICON Holding AG ( VTX:IFCN ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Judge rejects Donald Trump’s ‘absurd’ bid to throw out E Jean Carroll sexual assault lawsuit

    E Jean Carroll is suing the former president for sexual assault and defamation

  • Consumer Staples Stocks Look Played Out. Where to Invest Now.

    When investors end up positioned the same way in the same sectors and stocks, it’s a recipe for volatility and disappointment as conditions change.