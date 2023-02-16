Qatargate MEP hires lawyer who defended 2015 Paris attack terrorist

Sven Mary will be taking over the defence of former European parliament vice president Eva Kaili - OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Greek socialist MEP at the heart of the European Union’s Qatargate scandal has hired a lawyer best known for defending the only surviving terrorist behind the 2015 Paris attacks.

Sven Mary confirmed he would take over the defence of Eva Kaili ahead of a hearing on Thursday after more than two months of pre-trial detention.

The trial is part of a wider investigation into an alleged corruption scandal involving suitcases of cash and allegations of bribery by Qatar and Morocco.

Three MEPs and one former MEP have been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in order to influence EU decisions in favour of the Gulf nation.

Qatar has denied all wrongdoing.

Mr Mary, best known for defending convicted terrorist Salah Abdeslam, who was behind the 2015 attacks on Paris, and belonged to the Isis cell that bombed Brussels the following year, will replace Belgian lawyer André Rizopoulos.

He has previously been branded as the “lawyer of the devil” because previous clients include the likes of Abdeslam and Fouad Belkacem, who recruited men to fight for the Islamic State terror group.

In June, Abdeslam was sentenced to life in prison, without the chance of parole, by a French court for his role in the Paris terror attacks.

Third attempt

The hearing will be the third attempt by Ms Kaili, who was stripped of her European parliament vice-presidency over her alleged involvement in the scandal, to get released from Brussels’ Haren prison.

Her previous two attempts were rejected.

Ms Kaili was arrested during a series of police raids where police seized bundles of cash totalling nearly €1.5 million (£1.69 million).

She has denied any involvement in the scandal.

Meanwhile, ten Italian MEPs, members of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, wrote a letter to Roberta Metsola, the president of the European parliament, to denounce the conditions their Greek colleague is being held in.