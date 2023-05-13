Qatargate MEPs plan political comeback after corruption arrest

Marc Tarabella - AFP

Two of the main alleged protagonists in the European Union’s Qatargate scandal are plotting their political comebacks after their release from prison.

It took less than 24 hours after being freed from house arrest and having his electronic ankle tag removed for Belgian Marc Tarabella to announce that he would be returning to the European Parliament imminently.

As heavy rains poured on his home in Anthisnes, Wallonia, the 60-year-old told reporters he would be back to work by the end of the month.

Mr Tarabella described how his house had been raided and searched by police officers as European Parliament president Roberta Metsola watched on last December.

“I was stunned, it took my breath away. My wife and son were shocked,” he told the makeshift press conference. “I thought there must be a mistake.”

€1.5m stuffed into suitcases

The Belgian socialist was one of two high-profile serving MEPs at the heart of the investigation into the bribery and graft scandal that has rocked the EU.

Investigators discovered more than €1.5 million stuffed into suitcases at the homes of serving and former Euro MPs as they looked into allegations of foreign influence.

Qatar and Morocco allegedly handed out cash bribes in the hope of securing the backing of politicians inside the EU Parliament for its apparent human rights reforms as well as an aviation pact with Brussels.

Eva Kaili, 44, a senior Greek socialist, was stripped of her EU Parliament vice president title when she was also arrested on suspicion of being a part of the criminal enterprise behind the corruption and money laundering.

Her husband, and the father of her child, Francesco Giorgi, is a former parliamentary assistant to Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former MEP who is the suspected ringleader of the gang.

Eva Kaili with her partner, Francesco Giorgi - AFP

Like Mr Tarabella, since her arrest, Ms Kaili has also repeatedly insisted she is innocent and not part of the alleged cash-for-influence scandal.

Last month, the 44-year-old was released from prison under house arrest, and now lives with her daughter in an apartment a mere 100 metres from the EU Parliament in Brussels.

Story continues

She too has announced a plan to return to front-line politics in an attempt to rebuild her life after spending months behind bars.

But unlike her former colleague in the Left-leaning Socialist and Democratic group, Ms Kaili is still under house arrest and must continue to wear an electronic tracking tag.

Both Ms Kaili and Mr Tarabella were expelled from their political group when they were arrested.

However, they are still MEPs, retaining full pay and benefits, which could net them each over £100,000 a year, with a parliamentary official saying they “remain members of the European Parliament with all the rights related to the function”.

'Rebuilding her life'

“Eva Kaili is rebuilding her life having three priorities: a) to heal the wounds caused to the mental world of her child by the four-month absence of substantial communication with her mother b) to document her innocence c) to return actively to her duties in the European Parliament,” her lawyers said in a statement.

Mr Tarabella’s representatives also suggested he would seek a return to work on May 29, when the EU Parliament sits in Strasbourg, France.

The only snag stopping both of them from appearing in the so-called hemicycle plenary chamber, is the authorities.

Under their release terms, neither are allowed to leave Belgium while they are still charged with connection to the corruption scandal.

The pair have both suggested they will discuss the issue with the local authorities in the hope of rebuilding their reputations.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.