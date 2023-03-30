Which QB is better suited for the Jets: Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson?
Mike Greenberg discusses the conversation surrounding the Jets potentially going after Lamar Jackson instead of Aaron Rodgers.
Mike Greenberg discusses the conversation surrounding the Jets potentially going after Lamar Jackson instead of Aaron Rodgers.
A major shift in how Major League Baseball is played. Aaron Judge aiming at his own home run record, Shohei Ohtani trending with every pitch and swing, Dusty Baker trying to win another World Series ring. Opening day is Thursday and the full slate includes games at Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.
Cam Johnson had 31 points, Mikal Bridges scored 12 of his 27 in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 123-114 on Wednesday night. Johnson and Bridges came over together from Phoenix in the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Durant finally made his home debut for Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Criticism by European governments of the push to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes into world sports before the 2024 Paris Games was called “deplorable” by the International Olympic Committee leader on Thursday. IOC president Thomas Bach also suggested those governments – which seemed to include his own home country Germany – had “double standards” for focusing on athletes from countries involved in just one of about 70 wars and armed conflicts ongoing in the world. Bach detailed IOC advice on Tuesday to individual Olympic sports bodies of conditions by which they could decide to approve individual Russian or Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes, while continuing a ban from team sports.
Woody is getting anxious and even a little impatient.
With the contract details for Bobby Wagner's one-year deal revealed, Seattle is now firmly in the red.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and why some regulators are blaming former President Trump for bank deregulation.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and a Jets and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Up to 21 Leopard 2A6 and 40 Marder infantry vehicles arrived in Ukraine last weekend, with much more Western equipment expected to arrive soon, Germany’s Bild wrote on March 29.
Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a boat used by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to move between the Dnipro Islands in the country's south. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) Quote: "The result of firing missions conducted by our missile and artillery units is the demilitarisation of 12 Russians, [the destruction of] another motorboat that the occupiers tried to use to move the sabotage and reconnaissance group between Dnipro Islands, the destruction of the Orlan-10 unmanned
Former Jackson State defense back Isaiah Bolden ran a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash at Pro Day and improved his NFL draft stock.
The Jayhawks will be back in Allen Fieldhouse for the WNIT final.
Military instructors of the Sweden Armed Forces provide Ukrainian soldiers with forest fighting training in the U.K., Ukraine's General Staff posted photos on Facebook on March 29.
An offensive guard prospect for Detroit to consider in each round of the 2023 NFL draft
The former Chiefs running back says it’s clear why Andy Reid is a better coach than the Patriots’ Bill Belichick.
Senators introduced a bill to give regulators authority to claw back bank executive compensation following the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures.
ESPN's Mike Greenberg believes that if the Jets sign Aaron Rodgers, it could wind up being the best thing that happens to Zach Wilson.
If the Houston Texans have to settle on QB C.J. Stroud, what is his biggest weakness they would have to work around?
Multiple studies have shown exercise can alleviate symptoms and slow the progression of Parkinson's disease. Scott Hanley, 57, is using fitness to fight back — as are others.
It was 36 years ago - March 30, 1987 - now-Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart won Indiana the national championship.
Will the Patriots jump back into the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes?