Which QB is better suited for the Jets: Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson?

Associated Press

Criticism by European governments of the push to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes into world sports before the 2024 Paris Games was called “deplorable” by the International Olympic Committee leader on Thursday. IOC president Thomas Bach also suggested those governments – which seemed to include his own home country Germany – had “double standards” for focusing on athletes from countries involved in just one of about 70 wars and armed conflicts ongoing in the world. Bach detailed IOC advice on Tuesday to individual Olympic sports bodies of conditions by which they could decide to approve individual Russian or Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes, while continuing a ban from team sports.