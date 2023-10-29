Is QB Grayson McCall’s career at Coastal Carolina over? ‘Probably,’ coach Tim Beck said

Grayson McCall ’s career at Coastal Carolina University could be over.

Following CCU’s 34-6 win over Marshall on Saturday, head coach Tim Beck was asked if McCall would suit up again for the Chanticleers.

Beck said McCall was still not cleared to play football after exiting CCU’s win against Arkansas State on a stretcher following a helmet-to-helmet hit.

“He’s good, he’s okay,” Beck said. “I don’t know (if he’ll return). My gut, probably not.”

Beck added he would know more by next week, but he was presuming fifth-year quarterback Jarrett Guest would again start for the Chants.

“He’s a crafty veteran, been through this before,” Beck said. “This isn’t the first time he had to start for an injury to Grayson (McCall) and play well and win games.”

Guest went 14-for-20 for 289 yards and three touchdowns — the most by a CCU quarterback this season — in his first start of 2023.

“I never doubted Jarrett,” Beck said.

While McCall might not play again, he was present during CCU’s win over Marshall, standing on the sideline, talking to Marshall players and cheering Guest on.

Guest said it was nice having McCall’s support during the game.

“I live with him. He’s my roommate. We do everything together,” Guest said. “When he went down last week, that was tough on me, but I knew had to come in and do a job.”

McCall has missed games to injuries in all four seasons as a starter at Coastal Carolina. He is a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and has thrown for more than 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns.