QB Will Howard, who led K-State to Big 12 title last season, among those entering portal

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season and another bowl game this season, joined Wildcats running back Treshaun Ward among a rush of players into college football's transfer portal Monday.

Most teams wrapped up regular seasons this past weekend, leading some to declare their intent to transfer. Howard and Ward are among those who are graduate transfers, meaning they could enter the portal and become immediately eligible, while players who have yet to graduate must wait until Dec. 4 to make their announcements official.

Howard emerged as the Wildcats' starter last year after injuries to Adrian Martinez, and he led them to an upset of eventual national runner-up TCU in the Big 12 title game. Howard was the clearcut starter entering this season, though he was pushed at times by freshman Avery Johnson, and threw for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Howard, who will have one year of eligibility left, had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field after his final game at Kansas State on Saturday. He accounted for two touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Iowa State in a game played in heavy snow.

In a social media post, Howard thanked Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, his teammates and the Wildcats' fanbase before concluding: "I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my life and in the possibilities that lie ahead."

His departure means that Johnson, one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of high school, will likely start for the Wildcats (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in their bowl game. Johnson threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns but may be even more dangerous on the ground — he took over for Howard against Texas Tech and ran for five TDs in a 38-21 victory.

Ward, who arrived at Kansas State from Florida State, is transferring again after ceding playing time to D.J. Giddens throughout the season. He ran for 643 yards and five touchdowns while adding two touchdown receptions.

Another veteran QB hitting the portal Monday was Mississippi State's Will Rogers, who threw for 12,315 yards in four seasons with the Bulldogs; three of those seasons came while he was running the late coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Rogers posted on social media before a season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the Battle for the Golden Egg that he would transfer.

Notre Dame wide receiver and running back Chris Tyree, along with offensive lineman Zeke Correll, also entered the portal. Each of them have played at least 40 games for the Fighting Irish.

