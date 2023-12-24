QB Ryan Tannehill starts, Levis out for Titans with Seahawks on NFC playoff bubble

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is injured after being sacked against the Houston Texans during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be starting Ryan Tannehill at quarterback with rookie Will Levis declared out for Sunday's game against Seattle.

The Seahawks (7-7) are on the NFC playoff bubble going into Sunday's games, just a spot outside the seventh and final playoff spot.

They're getting some help with the Titans (5-9) already eliminated from contention, having put a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve in safety Amani Hooker and two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Tennessee also scratched a trio of starters including starting right guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety K'Von Wallace. That leaves the Titans' defense without four starters.

The Seahawks are without safety Jamal Adams for a second straight week.

Geno Smith is active and expected to start for Seattle after missing two games with a groin injury. Seattle also will be without starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but safety Julian Love will be available after his wife gave birth to a baby.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL