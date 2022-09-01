QC Kinetix (Branson) Now Offering Sports Medicine Near Me Treatments

Branson, MO - (NewMediaWire) - September 1, 2022 - via QC Kinetix - The traditional approach for pain control required patients to rely on pain medications. However, pain medications have been proven to have several negative effects on the body and health. In most cases, pain victims become dependent on these medications or become tired of relying on them to function properly. The response to such continued use is either abandonment or the development of health issues caused by the side effects of continued exposure to pain medications. Other than pain medication, pain victims are also presented with the option of surgery. Surgical procedures can be expensive and risky with few guarantees. Many people fear the risk of complications from surgical procedures and may altogether avoid it and the associated long recovery periods. Owing to the continued increase in the number of people affected by joint pain-related conditions, QC Kinetix (Branson) now offers sports medicine near me services to help more Branson, MO residents improve the quality of their lives. Speaking on their sports medicine treatments, Scott Hoots, the clinic's spokesperson, said: "Pain due to arthritis and other chronic disorders can limit your goals and reduce your quality of life. Today's advances in research make it possible to heal arthritic joint pain without surgery. Regenerative medicine in Branson, MO, may help with the painful symptoms related to arthritis, including the two major forms of the disease: rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. At QC Kinetix, our team of joint pain specialists provides regenerative pain relief to patients with chronic joint pain due to arthritis." The clinic's spokesperson noted that their sports medicine treatment is minimally invasive and delivered at their office for those who wish to learn more about their Branson office. The treatment providers noted that their primary aim is to address joint pain and related discomforts first by addressing the symptoms and also equipping the patient's body with the right building blocks to improve the body's natural healing ability. Encouraging patients to schedule a consultation meeting with them at their office, a treatment provider at QC Kinetix (Branson) mentioned that they entertain all patients, irrespective of the joint problem they may be experiencing. The treatment provider noted that athletes and non-sports men and women are welcome to present their knee injuries at their offices. The sports medicine treatment providers offer treatment for knee tears and sprains like medial collateral ligament or MCL injury, Meniscal or cartilage tears, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) tears, and other related conditions. The treatment provider added that they are open to patients suffering from other joint problems like shoulder pain caused by arthritis, bone spurs, bursitis, dislocation, broken shoulder or arm bone, torn cartilage or rotator cuff, pinched nerve or others. The treatment providers also address other common joint problems affecting the elbow, hip, ankle, wrist, fingers, toes, etc. Speaking about their treatment approach, the QC Kinetix (Branson) treatment provider noted that each new patient would enjoy a comprehensive consultation service aimed at determining whether they are a candidate for sports medicine and regenerative medicine treatment. The treatment providers will also go over the patient's medical history to understand past treatments, allergies, and other important information. Patients will also undergo a comprehensive examination and physical assessment to establish an accurate diagnosis. Once diagnosed, a unique treatment plan will be formulated to address the painful symptoms experienced by the patient while also providing the body with the building blocks required to establish long-term healing and repair of damaged tissues. Interested Branson, MO residents can improve the quality of their lives and enjoy relief from pain by scheduling an appointment with QC Kinetix (Branson) via phone at (417) 221-4779. The treatment providers can also be reached via their website or their office at 5571 Gretna Rd, Suite B, Branson, MO, 65616, US. Media Contact:



