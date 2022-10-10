QC Kinetix (Clarksville) Sports Medicine Treatments are Making a Difference in Patients' Lives

CLARKSVILLE, TN - (NewMediaWire) - October 10, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- Sports injuries can be frustrating, especially when they affect patients' daily lives and sports careers. When traditional sports medicine fails, many patients are faced with recommendations for surgery or prescription of potentially addictive medications. This is often an unwelcome suggestion because of the high cost and long recovery periods associated with invasive procedures. Fortunately, research and technological innovation has led to the development of new, natural ways of treatments that are minimally invasive. A key recommendation is the use of regenerative medicine to replace, engineer, and regenerate body tissue and re-establish normal function. QC Kinetix (Clarksville) uses regenerative medicine to treat different types of pain and injuries from sports and accidents naturally. The clinic's biological therapies stimulate the body's natural healing abilities to heal damaged tissues faster than normal, resulting in pain relief and reduced inflammation. The treatments help the body heal much faster than it would have taken if patients had undergone surgery. They may be an alternative to knee repair, hip replacement, and knee replacement surgery. The therapies have long-lasting results as they strengthen the tendons, ligaments, and cartilage in the injured areas to avoid re-injury. The pain control clinic treats sports injuries like torn ACL/MCL, torn Meniscus, torn rotator cuff, and joint and musculoskeletal pain from a thrown-out joint or muscle. The treatments are ideal when patients have applied the common knowledge of rest, ice, compression, and elevation but have failed. The clinic helps them through their full recovery regime that combines traditional sports injury treatment, rest, and bracing with regenerative medicine for the best possible results. They also develop a customized treatment plan for each patient that features treatments tailored to their health needs. The clinic treats the root cause of the pain patients experience to improve function and quality of life. Their therapies allow patients to return to their sports careers and hobbies sooner than expected, as they barely have any downtime once the healing process begins. During treatment, the clinic provides a personalized concierge-level service that offers logistical support for patients getting treated at the facility. The therapies relieve symptoms like swelling, stiffness, cramping, limited joint mobility, redness and warmth, bone-on-bone grinding, knee cracking, and popping, among others. Each patient at QC Kinetix (Clarksville) starts their recovery journey with a free consultation session conducted by one of the physicians. The physician analyzes patients' medical history and may require them to undergo additional tests in some cases to improve accuracy in diagnosis. The results inform the patients' eligibility for regenerative medicine and the best-suited treatments for their condition. The staff takes time to explain to the patient what their sports medicine entails and how it will impact their health needs. They offer follow-up services that routinely monitor the effectiveness of the treatments and make any necessary adjustments promptly. QC Kinetix (Clarksville) has treated hundreds of patients through its team of board-certified physicians. The clinic has invested much in acquiring advanced technologies, modern equipment, and tools that improve patient outcomes. They have a continuous learning culture that enables them to progressively adopt new methods that match the rapid changes that occur in the industry. They use a patient-centered approach that mainly focuses on understanding and meeting patient needs and incorporating patients' values and feedback into their unique treatment plans. The clinic representative had this to say about their services, "Our treatment improves the quality of life for people dealing with all sorts of injuries. It can minimize pain and inflammation while restoring degenerated tissue. Plus, our medical professionals guide patients every step of the way to ensure the treatment and recovery process is as smooth as possible." The pain control clinic's regenerative medicine is a reliable solution for pain in the hip, knee, elbow, shoulder, wrist, and other body parts, including Clarksville back pain treatment. It also helps to treat joint pain caused by degenerative conditions like arthritis, wear and tear, accidents, and more. QC Kinetix (Clarksville) is located at 787 Weatherly Dr. Suite 300, Clarksville, TN, 37043, US. For consultation and booking, contact their staff by calling (615) 249-4024. Visit the company website for more information on their natural sports medicine treatments for mild and severe pains and sports injuries, without the use of surgery or prescription medication. Media Contact:

Company Name: QC Kinetix (Clarksville) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (615) 249-4024 Address: 787 Weatherly Dr. Suite 300 City: Clarksville State: TN Postal Code: 37043 Country: United States Website: https://qckinetix.com/nashville/clarksville/

