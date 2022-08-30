QC Kinetix (Colchester) Explains How It Has Helped Thousands Regain Control Over Pain Through Sports Medicine Colchester

Colchester, VT - (NewMediaWire) - August 30, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- Pain is subjective. However, many people live with it to various degrees. Whether pain from an accident or an injury, due to age or other reasons, it can effectively put a dent in the victim's quality of life. The team at QC Kinetix (Colchester) understands the gruesome effect of pain and so offers their patients a chance to regain control over their lives using sports medicine and regenerative medicine treatments. At QC Kinetix (Colchester), the treatment providers understand that many pain victims have been stuck with medications for weeks, months, or even years. They also understand that these medications can have negative side effects on the pain victim's organs, causing them to experience other symptoms that lower their quality of life. The treatment providers focus more on avoiding these negative side effects by introducing natural treatment procedures free of medication and instead focus on improving the body's natural healing abilities. With QC Kinetix (Colchester)'s treatment approach, many of its patients have been able to effectively shun the use of medications while focusing more on natural treatment therapies that show real results and improve their quality of life. Speaking on their treatment modality, the pain control clinic's spokesperson noted that they offer a good way for pain victims to avoid surgical interventions while focusing more on treatments with long-term advantages. Scott Hoots, speaking for the pain control clinic, added that their treatments are minimally invasive, natural, and focused more on ensuring that patients regain control of their lives without the common risks and complications associated with surgical procedures. "The benefits of regenerative medicine are vast and easily accessible because the body understands how to heal itself. At QC Kinetix, our professionals aim to support it in this endeavor by proudly presenting the most comprehensive range of Colchester regenerative medicine treatments available. We work closely with Colchester patients to create a thoroughly natural, customized treatment protocol that avoids the need for painful interventions or risky techniques. Our patients heal quickly, including across a full range of musculoskeletal conditions," added the clinic's spokesperson. With their regenerative and sports medicine treatments, QC Kinetix (Colchester) has been able to deliver results to many patients. The clinic has a testimonial section on its website where it offers real-life testimonials from some of its patients who describe their experience at the clinic and the advantages of the treatment therapy they've enjoyed. Some of the patients noted they'd enjoyed improvements in their joints after at least two treatment sessions with the providers. Further describing the goal of their sports and regenerative medicine treatment, a treatment provider at the clinic noted that their main goal is to restore functionality to affected joints and improve each patient's quality of life by strengthening any weak areas. He mentioned that their treatment plan is both comprehensive and detailed, designed for each patient based on their diagnosis and complaint. Patients coming into the clinic will have access to a comprehensive examination and consultation session held by a team of experienced treatment providers. The providers will go over the patient's medical history, perform assessments, and ensure an accurate diagnosis of the patient's condition. They will also offer patient education to bring patients up to speed with the diagnosis and their personalized treatment plans. Each unique treatment plan developed is dynamic and focuses on addressing the common painful symptoms experienced by the patient. The team also begins to lay the groundwork for other long-term advantages like natural healing of the affected areas to ensure improved quality of life and wellness. Colchester residents are welcome to visit to learn more about their Colchester office, how they treat patients, and the common conditions treated. The pain clinic is open to all patients, whether they've been injured in an accident, involved in a contact sports injury, or have suffered joint-related problems due to occupational hazards, age, lifestyle choices, or others. QC Kinetix (Colchester) can be reached for appointment booking via phone at (802) 724-6537 or visit their website. For more information, their office is at 401 Watertower Cir, Suite 202, Colchester, VT, 05446, US. Media Contact:



