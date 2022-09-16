QC Kinetix (Greenville) Has Sports Medicine Treatments That Treat Mild and Severe Sports Injuries and Pains Naturally, Without Surgery or Prescription Medication

Greenville, SC - (NewMediaWire) - September 16, 2022 - via QC Kinetix - QC Kinetix (Greenville) uses advanced technologies to stimulate the body's natural abilities to heal damaged tissues faster. Pain from sports injuries is common among people with careers and hobbies in sports. Most injuries are painful and uncomfortable, while some are detrimental to a person's health. Depending on the degree of injury, physicians recommend invasive procedures like surgeries to patients suffering from acute pain. However, science and technology has introduced new ways of managing pain and injuries naturally. Regenerative medicine is among the leading interventions that treat sports injuries and pain without requiring surgery or prescription medication, helping patients avoid the high cost and long recovery periods associated with invasive procedures. QC Kinetix (Greenville) has various sports medicine treatments to treat different types of pains and injuries naturally. The clinic uses regenerative medicine to stimulate the body's natural healing abilities. The therapies do not require any surgery or prescription of addictive pain medication and may be an alternative for knee repair and knee replacement surgery. They treat sports conditions like golfer's elbow pain, torn ACL/MCL, torn Meniscus injuries, and more. The pain control clinic's treatments are ideal when the common advice of rest, ice, compression, and elevation has failed. They use a full recovery regime that combines traditional sports injury treatments, rest, and bracing, with regenerative medicine for optimal results. The therapies are ideal for sports professionals as they barely have any downtime once the healing process begins, allowing patients to get back to their normal lives sooner than anticipated. The Greenville back specialist offers customized treatment plans for each patient based on their unique health needs. QC Kinetix (Greenville)'s sports medicine treatments have long-lasting results and improve the function and quality of life. In addition to healing damaged tissues, they strengthen the tendons, cartilage, and ligaments to avoid re-injury. Treatment begins with a free consultation which investigates patients' medical histories and may require additional tests to diagnose. The results inform on eligibility for regenerative medicine and a recommendation of the most suitable treatment for each patient. The clinic performs follow-up services to ensure treatments are working as expected and to make any necessary adjustments promptly. QC Kinetix (Greenville) has a team of board-certified physicians with extensive experience in regenerative medicine. Their staff take time to educate patients on the lifestyle changes needed to improve the healing process while at home. They keep patients informed at every step of the process and encourage patient engagement by incorporating patient feedback and values into the treatment plan. The clinic has treated hundreds of patients and partnered with renowned athletes who have benefited from their treatments. They use advanced technologies and equipment such as laser therapy and biologic treatments to improve accuracy in diagnosis and treatment. The regenerative medicine industry is among the rapidly growing industries and the clinic has adopted a continuous learning culture that helps them adapt new, evidenced methods and techniques that can improve patient outcomes. They use technologies like laser therapy and have a patient-centered approach that has centered their processes and services around patient needs. The clinic representative had this to say about their services, "Sports injuries can be frustrating. They offer a protocol that improves the quality of life for people dealing with all sorts of injuries. It can minimize pain and inflammation while restoring degenerated tissue. Plus, our medical professionals guide patients every step of the way to ensure the treatment and recovery process is as smooth as possible." In addition to sports medicine, QC Kinetix (Greenville), offers other services like regenerative medicine treatments for pain in the knee, elbow, back, shoulder, hips, and other body parts. They have therapies for pain caused by degenerative conditions like arthritis. They treat large and smaller joints to relieve pain, soreness, stiffness, and limited joint mobility. The clinic offers personalized concierge-level services, which provide logistical support for patients receiving treatment within the facility. QC Kinetix (Greenville) is located at 1757 Woodruff Rd, Unit D, Greenville, SC, 29607, US. For consultation and booking, contact their staff by calling (864) 448-3772. Visit the company website for more information on their sports medicine treatments through regenerative medicine. Media Contact:



