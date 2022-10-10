QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) Offers Sports Medicine Treatments to Help Patients Avoid Surgery and Prescription Medication

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - (NewMediaWire) - October 10, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- Pain is familiar to people who play sports as a hobby or career. Most pain is uncomfortable but easily treatable and not a cause for alarm. However, other types of pain persist despite medical intervention, often leading to the recommendation of surgery or prescription of addictive medications. Patients often shy off from such recommendations due to the long recovery periods and potential dangers associated with invasive procedures. Research has led to the development of new solutions that treat injuries and pain naturally. A key innovation is the use of regenerative medicine as a part of sports medicine. QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) offers treatments for different types of injuries and pains caused by sports and accidents. The clinic has developed a comprehensive recovery regime that combines the methods of traditional sports medicine, rest, and bracing with regenerative medicine to produce the best possible outcome. They help patients who have tried using the techniques of rest, ice, compression, and elevation but have not successfully rehabilitated their injuries. The clinic's treatments step in to offer possible alternatives to hip surgery, knee repair, and knee replacement surgery. The pain control clinic treats injuries like golfer's elbow, joint and musculoskeletal pain from a thrown-out joint or muscle, torn rotator cuff, torn ACL/MCL, torn Meniscus, and more. Their therapies are minimally invasive and have long-lasting results. They not only heal the damaged tissues but also strengthen the injured areas to avoid re-injury. The therapies do not disrupt normal function when healing starts, allowing patients to resume their sports hobbies and careers faster than they would have if they had undergone surgery. They improve function and quality of life. QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) offers a personalized concierge-level service for logistical support to patients getting treated at the facility. The physicians routinely monitor the progress of the therapies to ensure they are working as expected and to allow them to make any necessary changes promptly if needed. They keep patients informed every step of the process, taking time to explain to them what regenerative medicine entails and how it can improve their condition. The treatments address stiffness, redness, warmth, swelling, bone-on-bone grinding, knee cracking, and popping. The back specialist Myrtle Beach offers an initial free consultation. Patients meet with one of their physicians who examines their medical history and performs other assessments in some cases to improve the accuracy of the diagnosis. The test outcomes tell whether patients are eligible for the clinic's natural therapies and which ones are relevant to their conditions. The session explains what the therapies feature, the cost, and other issues that patients may need clarity on. QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) has treated many patients through its experienced team of board-certified physicians. To keep up with the rapid changes that occur in the industry, the clinic has adopted a continuous learning culture that allows them to incorporate new, well-researched techniques. They have invested much in advanced technologies and modern equipment that improves patient outcomes. The clinic values patient feedback and encourages patient engagement in the development of their individual treatment plans. The clinic representative had this to say about their services, "We're dedicated to helping you relieve pain. Our team of treatment providers utilizes regenerative treatments to provide non-surgical approaches to alleviating pain. We're committed to providing you the best in healthcare technologies for a customized approach to your health and wellbeing." Using regenerative medicine, QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) offers other therapies to treat pain in the knee, back, hip, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and other body parts. They also treat pain caused by diseases like arthritis and bursitis. The clinic has well-curated knee and joint treatments to address damage from wear and tear, stress, repetitive movements, injuries, and other health conditions. QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) is located at 8210 Devon Ct Suite A, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29572, US. For consultation and booking, contact their staff by calling (843) 310-2703. Visit the company website for more information on their sports medicine treatments that use regenerative medicine to help patients with mild and severe sports injuries avoid surgery and prescription medication. Media Contact:



