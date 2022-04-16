QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) Is Reducing the Need for Knee and Joint Surgery Through Regenerative Medicine Treatments

MYRTLE BEACH, FL - (NewMediaWire) via QC Kinetix - April 16, 2022 - About 15 million Americans report experiencing severe joint pain. One in four adults with arthritis also reports experiencing persistent pain, which has lasted for some time. The increasing number of Americans suffering from joint pain has caused many researchers and health bodies to look into this problem. Research that has been conducted in relation to this problem has come up with medications to address the pain experienced by victims. However, many victims are becoming indifferent to new medications, especially as they only seem to offer short-term remedies to the pain they're experiencing.

Among joint pain reports, the incidence of knee pain has risen in the past few years. Athletes and non-athletes now suffer from knee pain, with an estimated 46.2% prevalence of the problem. Among the population suffering from knee pain, men account for about 32.2%, while 58% of women have reported suffering from knee pain. Many of these patients have been advised to choose surgery as a viable solution to address their knee pain problems. In the United States, over 800,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed annually. Aside from the risks and costs associated with this procedure, about 90 percent of knee replacement surgeries last only 10 years, while 80% last about 20 years. This means that knee replacement patients are more likely to return to the surgical table in 10 to 20 years. The lack of long-term guarantee, risks, complications, length of recovery time, as well as costs of surgical intervention has caused many victims to seek out alternative approaches to address their knee pain problems. With many knee pain victims exhibiting complications like scar tissues forming inside their prosthetic knees, infections, and blood clots, QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) intensified its research into the problem and came up with a way to solve it. After years of research, the clinic now offers regenerative medicine and natural treatment therapies to combat pain and help patients enjoy living life with reduced pain. With the regenerative medicine treatments offered at QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach), the clinic has been able to touch the lives of many patients, ensuring that they do not have to undergo the complications and risks of knee replacement surgery. "Pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons can greatly affect your daily life and deter you from doing all the activities you once loved. Too often, surgery is looked at as the best solution to relieve pain. But, surgery comes with long recovery times, drugs, and other less than desirable effects. The QC Kinetix Myrtle Beach office takes a different approach. We are a regenerative medicine clinic focusing on non-surgical methods of pain relief. Regenerative medicine focuses on whole-body healing by using your body's natural healing mechanisms to help repair damaged tissues and lessen inflammation and pain. Whether your pain is sports-related, orthopedic in nature, or deep in your muscles and tendons, regenerative medicine is a non-invasive way to heal the body," added the clinic's spokesperson. Using their regenerative medicine and natural treatment therapies, the medical providers at QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) ensure that each patient enjoys personalized care and treatment designed to address their specific pain needs. The medical providers start with an initial consultation appointment where they take the time to learn more about the patient, their condition, and their health history. They'll also carry out a comprehensive assessment and examination to arrive at an accurate diagnosis. Patients will be educated on their diagnosis and available minimally invasive treatments. Each patient will get a tailored treatment plan that seeks to address the pain and discomfort they're experiencing while also combating the underlying conditions responsible for their pain symptoms. With hundreds of patients treated, QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) has received many positive reviews from patients who have experienced significant improvement in the quality of their lives after four treatment sessions. QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) is open to patients who suffer from sports and non-sports-related knee injuries. They are happy to accept patients whose knee pain resulted from dislocations, fractures, sprains, tears, and other reasons. The medical providers are also happy and ready to help patients who suffer from other joint-related problems affecting their shoulders, hips, elbows, wrists, ankles, etc. Interested patients can visit their website to learn more about their Myrtle Beach office. The medical providers at QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) will ensure that each patient's treatment plan is continually modified to reflect their current progress and to ensure continuous improvement in quality of life, putting the patients at ease. Interested persons can visit their website to schedule an appointment. The medical providers can also be reached via phone at (843) 310-2703 or visit them at 8210 Devon Ct Suite A, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29572, US. Source: GetFeatured Company Name: QC Kinetix (Myrtle Beach) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (843) 310-2703 Address: 8210 Devon Ct Suite A City: Myrtle Beach State: SC Postal Code: 29572 Country: US Website: https://qckinetix.com/myrtle-beach/

