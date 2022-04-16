QC Kinetix Named Among Leading Sports Injury Clinics in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - (NewMediaWire) - April 16, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- Athletes are at a higher risk of sustaining injuries. Many of them suffer career-ending injuries that leave them suffering from pain and discomfort years after the injury. A recent statistic revealed that as many as 46% of females in sports suffer acute ligament injury compared to 33% of their male counterparts. The prevalence of injury among sportspersons has led to increased research into effective treatment strategies to help boost the health of sportsmen and women who suffer debilitating joint injuries. QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) has been at the forefront of this research for years, investigating treatments that offer alternatives to surgery. They have now announced their regenerative medicine treatment for sportsmen and women who have been injured on and off-field. The spokesperson for the sports clinic noted that they'd continue to work hard on treatment therapies while also helping patients to improve the quality of their lives. Now open to sportsmen and women, the sports injury clinic offers a comprehensive initial consultation meeting where patients will get a chance to learn more about the medical providers and their minimally invasive treatments. During the consultation meeting, patients will also get a chance to discuss their pain and discomfort as well as the other symptoms they're experiencing. The medical providers understand that pain is subjective and offer comprehensive assessment and examination. They'll also take a careful look at the patient's health history to better understand the most appropriate treatment strategies to adopt. Each patient at QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) can rest assured that they'll be educated on their diagnosis and offered tailored treatment plans that reflect their needs. Using their minimally invasive and natural treatment therapies, the treatment providers focus on encouraging the body to heal through procedures like Class IV Laser Therapy. Describing their Class IV Laser Therapy treatment, the clinic's spokesperson noted that it provides relief from joint pain and involves using infrared laser beams that penetrate deeply into concentrated areas, usually the injury areas where the pain emanates from. With the laser directed at the injury area, the cells within the area are stimulated. This elicits photochemical responses that help speed up wound repair, reduce inflammation, boost the body's immune response, and alleviate chronic pain. Having enjoyed success over the years, QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) signed an ambassador, a Pro Football Legend and Dancing with the Stars Champion, Emmitt Smith. The Pro Footballer suffered injuries on the field, compounded by the wear and tear on his joint from dancing his way to Mirror Ball Trophy. Having undergone the sports injury clinic's treatment, he now understands how powerful natural treatment therapies are in spurring the body's own healing properties. Emmitt Smith said: "During my 15 seasons in the NFL and then transitioning to my very active life after football, taking care of my body and joints has always been a primary focus for me," said Smith. "When I think about the longevity of my joints, it all starts with what I do today. QC Kinetix provides several different therapies that are state-of-the-art, cutting-edge treatments that complement and promote the body's natural healing process so well. It's always exciting to partner with a company when you've experienced first-hand the quality and effectiveness of their products." The treatment providers at QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) encourage sports and non-sportsmen and women to take advantage of their natural and minimally invasive treatments. They encourage people who suffer from limited joint mobility in the arms, legs, elbows, knees, or other parts of their bodies to seek help and learn more about their Winston-Salem office. The office is also open to patients who suffer from weakness, especially those who find themselves unable to stand, sit, or walk without assistance or those that have an overall feeling of weakness in their joints. QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) is also open to patients who are experiencing cramping and discomfort after an accident or due to an injury, those experiencing redness, warmth, or inflammation in their joints, and people with noisy joints. Patients who suffer from joint swelling and stiffness and those who find it difficult to complete their everyday tasks can contact them for help. QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) ensures that each patient gets the personalized care and treatment needed to improve the quality of their lives. The sports injury clinic ensures that each treatment plan is modified to reflect improvement in patient health and wellness over time. Patients looking to have their pain reduced without going through invasive surgery can turn to QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) for their natural treatments, which help provide a minimally invasive option as well as reduce recovery time compared to surgery. Visit QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) at 765 Highland Oaks Dr #100, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103, US. The treatment providers can be reached via phone at (336) 923-4109 or visit their website for more information. Source: GetFeatured Company Name: QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) Contact Person: Marc Difronzo Phone: (336) 923-4109 Address: 765 Highland Oaks Dr #100 City: Winston-Salem State: NC Postal Code: 27103 Country: US Website: https://qckinetix.com/winston-salem/

