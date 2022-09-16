QC Kinetix (Ocala) Offers Customized Sports Medicine Treatments to Treat Mild and Severe Pains and Sports Injuries, Without Surgery or Prescription Medication

Ocala, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 16, 2022 - via QC Kinetix - QC Kinetix (Ocala) provides customized regenerative treatment plans to treat diverse sports injuries. They also offer free consultations. Pain from sports injuries is a common phenomenon among sports professionals or people who regularly engage in sports hobbies. The pain is often uncomfortable and can disrupt normal day-to-day lives. In dire cases, it can significantly delay or end a sports career. Many physicians recommend surgeries and use addictive prescription medications to treat sports injuries. However, research and technology have brought more innovative, natural ways of pain relief and healing without invasive procedures. QC Kinetix (Ocala) offers such solutions through their regenerative medicine treatments. Their treatments are natural, biologic therapies that are minimally invasive. They are a cluster of therapies that include procedures like laser therapy. Their sports medicine department is vibrant and uses treatments that are tailored to patients' unique health conditions. The therapies work by stimulating the body's natural healing abilities to heal damaged tissues faster than normal. In addition, they also strengthen the tendons, ligaments, and cartilage to avoid re-injury. The pain control clinic's treatments not only speed up the body's healing process but reduce the period that patients take away from their normal lives. Their therapies have a quick recovery and barely any downtime once the healing process begins, allowing patients to get back to their sports careers and hobbies fast. The Ocala sports injury doctor has treatments that are ideal in cases where the traditional advice of rest, ice compression, and elevation has failed. However, the clinic combines traditional sports injury treatments, rest, and bracing with regenerative medicine for optimal results. QC Kinetix (Ocala) has treated hundreds of patients through its customized treatment plans. They offer solutions for sports injuries like golfer's elbow, torn ACL and MCL, torn Meniscus, and many more. Their therapies may be an alternative for knee repair and knee replacement surgeries. They relieve symptoms like redness and warmth, soreness, swelling, limited joint mobility, stiffness, knee grinding, and cracking, among others. The clinic's therapies have long-lasting results and improve function and quality of life. The treatment providers begin all sports medicine treatments with a free consultation session. Their consultation includes assessing patients' medical history and may require additional tests to diagnose their condition. The results inform patients' eligibility for regenerative medicine and the most appropriate treatments for them. The physician answers any queries concerning the clinic's services, the patient's condition, the recommended services, and any other related issues that may arise. QC Kinetix (Ocala) is a proactive provider of regenerative medicine and uses the latest technologies and equipment to improve accuracy in diagnosis and treatment. They have a team of board-certified physicians with extensive experience in the industry. The regenerative medicine field is among the fastest growing industries, and for that reason, the clinic regularly updates its techniques to adapt new, evidenced methods that match industry trends. The clinic representative had this to say about their services, "Sports injuries can be frustrating. But, our treatment helps improve the quality of life for people dealing with all sorts of injuries. It can minimize pain and inflammation while restoring degenerated tissue. Plus, our medical professionals guide patients every step of the way to ensure the treatment and recovery process is as smooth as possible." As part of their sports medicine treatments, the clinic provides follow-up services to ensure treatments are working as expected and to make any necessary adjustments promptly. They provide a personalized concierge-level service that offers logistical support to patients receiving treatment at the facility. The physicians take time to educate patients on activities and lifestyle changes that can improve their condition while at home and in-between treatments. In addition to sports medicine, QC Kinetix (Ocala) provides other services like regenerative medicine treatment for pain in the knee, back, hip, wrists, shoulder, and other body parts. They have therapies for pain from degenerative conditions like arthritis to treat large and small joints to improve patient outcomes. QC Kinetix (Ocala) is located at 1740 SE 18th St #1201, Ocala, FL, 34471, US. Contact their staff by calling (352) 400-4550. Visit the company website for more information on their customized sports medicine treatments. Media Contact: Company Name: QC Kinetix (Ocala) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (352) 400-4550 Address: 1740 SE 18th St #1201 City: Ocala State: FL Postal Code: 34471 Country: US Website: https://qckinetix.com/north-central-fl/ocala/

