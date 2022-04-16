QC Kinetix Offers Regenerative Medicine Solutions in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO - (NewMediaWire) via QC Kinetix, April 16, 2022 -- QC Kinetix (Kansas City) utilizes the most recent natural treatment protocols and advanced medical technology to decrease inflammation, improve pain, or repair damaged tissues. The medical providers at the clinic are committed to helping each patient resume performing optimally no matter their lifestyle. Whether a person scrapes their knee or sprains a muscle, the body repairs itself, allowing them to resume normal function. While ideal, this is never the case in certain conditions like joint pain, musculoskeletal injuries, or pain due to arthritis. Regenerative medicine has become a popular approach where experts in the field look for therapies, techniques, and technology that help the body heal itself, eliminating the need for surgery or other forms of traditional treatments. The main aim of regenerative medicine is to reboot/replace damaged or degenerated tissues/organs caused by age, injury, or lifestyle choices, and QC Kinetix (Kansas City) is proud to offer it to the residents of Kansas City. Comprising a team of experienced medical providers, the clinic capitalizes on the most recent natural regenerative therapies and medical technology to improve pain, decrease inflammation, or repair injured/degenerated tissues. Their patient experience is unparalleled in the medical field as they provide concierge-level service throughout a patients entire clinical experience. The bodys natural healing abilities are astounding, and the medical providers are dedicated to giving personalized attention to each patient undergoing joint pain. They start a treatment procedure with a comprehensive assessment before recommending natural pain treatments that spark healing and offer long-lasting relief. They utilize a range of non-surgical regenerative therapies during treatment to help their patients deal with/manage their pain or improve performance. They also offer education on a condition and lifestyle choices to adopt. Professional athletes, amateur athletes, weekend warriors, or people who love outdoor adventures often suffer injuries that require medical attention from a sports physician. In sports medicine, physicians adopt many avenues of treatment to help patients perform optimally. Regenerative medicine is one of the treatments they recommend to repair damaged ligaments, cartilage, or tendons. With regenerative medicine recommendations, physicians hope to encourage the bodys natural healing abilities and stimulate the growth of new connective tissues. QC Kinetix has partnered with Pro Football Legend and Dancing with the Stars Champion Emmitt Smith to spread the word about regenerative medicine for sports injuries. During his 15 years in the NFL, he suffered injuries and wear/tear on his joints from dancing. In his transition to active life after football, he has utilized the biologic therapies offered at QC Kinetix to ensure the longevity of his joints. "QC Kinetix provides several different therapies that complement and promote the body's natural healing process so well. It's always exciting to partner with a company when you've experienced first-hand the quality and effectiveness of their products." Emmitt Smith. Since regenerative medicine speeds up what the body naturally does, the medical providers at QC Kinetix (Kansas City) combine their natural therapies with traditional sports injury treatments. This combination helps athletes recover faster from wrist pain, ankle pain, shoulder pain, torn Achilles tendon, golfers elbow, tennis elbow, tendon/ligament tears, hand/foot pain, and low back pain. Knee pain due to arthritis, torn meniscus, bone on bone osteoarthritis, torn ACL/MCL/LCL, knee cracking/popping/snapping, or decreased range of motion inhibits movement and quality of life. To avoid knee replacement surgery, extensive physical therapy, or arthroscopic surgery, patients can visit QC Kinetix (Kansas City) to experience their regenerative therapies. Many of their patients discovered the clinic while searching for natural knee pain treatments caused by underlying conditions or recent/former sports injuries/accidents. The clinics therapies reduce pain with few side effects resulting in an improved quality of life with minimal recovery time. Additionally, QC Kinetix (Kansas City) serves patients with the chronic degenerative condition of the hips, wrists, hands, ankles, knees, shoulders, hands, low back, toes, fingers, or feet. Even though medicine is used to treat arthritis, it doesnt slow down the progression of inflamed, irritated, or worn down joints, bones, cartilage, or connective tissues, which results in chronic joint pain. However, with regenerative medicine, the bodys existing healing mechanisms are triggered to decrease pain without invasive procedures. While regenerative medicine is popular for sports injury treatments, it can also be recommended for patients with non-sports-related musculoskeletal injuries caused by muscle overuse, repetitive movements, poor body mechanics, trauma, falls, or sprains. With regenerative therapies, traditional treatments such as painkillers, massage therapy, or physical therapy are minimized. QC Kinetix (Kansas City) is on the mission of helping as many patients as possible enjoy an improved quality of life by improving their musculoskeletal pain with alternative therapies. To learn more about their Kansas City offices, visit their website or call (816) 412-6299 to request an appointment. The clinic is located at 1010 Carondelet Dr. Suite 208, Kansas City, MO, 64114, US.

