QC Kinetix Offers Regenerative Medicine Solutions in Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, TN - (NewMediaWire) -via QC Kinetix - April 19, 2022 -QC Kinetix (Clarksville) utilizes the latest regenerative therapies to improve pain, decrease inflammation, or repair injured/degenerated tissues for the residents of Clarksville. The clinic comprises a team of medical providers with the mission of improving the quality of life of patients by providing a personalized approach to treatment.

Regenerative medicine solutions seek to restore organs/tissues damaged by congenital issues, trauma, or disease compared to traditional medicine, which focuses on treating the symptoms. Regenerative medicine providers use a combination of tools, therapies, medical devices, and advanced technology to amplify the natural healing process in targeted areas of the body. As a relatively new field, this medicine solution brings together robotics, computer science, genetics, engineering, medicine, and specialists from other fields to create solutions for some of the most challenging medical problems faced by individuals across the board.

The body has a natural response to heal/defend after an injury or disease has occurred. Regenerative medicine solutions harness the bodys healing tendencies to reduce pain, andQC Kinetix (Clarksville)takes pride in offering it in Clarksville. The clinic comprises a team of highly qualified medical providers committed to partnering with patients to restore function, increase performance, and improve their quality of life using biologic therapies.

Pain due to rheumatoid arthritis/osteoarthritis is one of the most challenging aspects of the degenerative disease as it affects joint cartilage. When age or lifestyle choices put a strain on joint cartilage, the worn-down, inflamed, or irritated connective tissues/bones rub against each other, causing chronic pain, redness, gout, stiffness/tenderness, or swelling. At the regenerative medicine clinic, the providers aim to help patients regain function/movement with non-surgical alternative therapies. Their treatment protocols leverage the bodys natural healing capabilities to repair/restore damaged/injured bones, connective tissues, or cartilage, promoting pain reduction and quick healing. Patients with pain due to arthritis on the low back, hands, hips, wrists, hands, knees, feet, ankles, elbows, shoulders, and toes can benefit from their regenerative treatments.

Chronic pain that affects the bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons impacts millions in America, hindering them from completing simple chores, picking up groceries, walking the dog, or playing with their children. With the regenerative therapies at QC Kinetix (Clarksville), musculoskeletal issues such as loss of flexibility, swelling, joint stiffness/tenderness/dislocation, poor posture, grating sensations, dull aches, and foot conditions can be treated without invasive surgeries. The medical providers administer regenerative therapies that channel the bodys power to rebuild/restore damaged musculoskeletal tissue, resulting in reduced pain/inflammation or healing in the joint tissues.

Athletes suffer sports injuries throughout their careers, requiring restorative treatment, especially when recovery makes a difference in their careers. For this reason, QC Kinetix partnered with Pro Football Legend and Dancing with the Stars Champion Emmitt Smith, who suffered injuries on the field and when he was dancing his way to a trophy. During his 15 seasons in the NFL and then transitioning to active life after football, Mr. Smith credits the longevity of his body and joints to QC Kinetix.

QC Kinetix provides several different therapies that complement and promote the bodys natural healing process so well. Its always exciting to partner with a company when youve experienced first-hand the quality and effectiveness of their products. Emmitt Smith.

Many times, sports physicians recommend the classic advice of RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) to see athletes through an injury. However, regenerative medicine offers a broad category of therapies that provide relief from shoulder pain, tendon/ligament tears, torn meniscus, golfers elbow, wrist pain, knee pain, joint injuries, torn ACL/MCL/LCL, tennis elbow, fractures, high-impact trauma, torn Achilles tendon, knee cracking/popping/snapping, sprains, decreased range of motion, and low back pain.

QC Kinetix (Clarksville) uses a combination of regenerative medicine therapies and traditional sports injury treatments such as physical therapy, bracing, and rest, allowing patients to recover faster or prevent further injury. Additionally, many patients have discovered the clinic while searching for natural knee pain treatments caused by sports injuries, underlying chronic conditions, or former/recent accidents. With the alternative therapies, a total knee replacement, arthroscopic surgery, physical therapy, or steroids are avoided.

Before starting any treatment protocol, the medical providers at QC Kinetix (Clarksville) evaluate a patient's condition to uncover the source of their discomfort, after which they create a unique plan designed for a patients individual needs. During the evaluation, they also educate patients on their conditions, their treatment options, and if theyre candidates for the therapies offered at the clinic.

The natural treatment solutions at QC Kinetix (Clarksville) improve pain by restoring and repairing damaged/injured tissues organically, eliminating/prolonging the need for surgical intervention. To experience an improved quality of life, call (615) 249-4024 to request a consultation or visit their website tolearn more about their Clarksville office. The clinic is located at 787 Weatherly Dr. Suite 300, Clarksville, TN, 37043, US.

