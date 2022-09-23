QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) Offers Regenerative Medicine Treatments to Treat Pain and Injuries in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK - (NewMediaWire) - September 23, 2022 - via QC Kinetix - QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) provides customized treatment plans to treat pain and injuries naturally and offers free consultations. Pain from injuries, accidents, and diseases is unpleasant and potentially destructive to one's personal and professional life. Physicians often recommend surgeries and prescribe addictive pain medications when patients' pains persist. While these interventions are helpful, technological advancement and research have provided more efficient and less invasive ways of treating pain and injuries. One of the modern solutions is the use of regenerative medicine, which has a broad spectrum of minimally invasive procedures to treat mild and severe body pain. QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) uses regenerative medicine to treat pain and injuries naturally. The biologic therapies help the body heal faster than normal by stimulating its natural healing abilities. In addition, the therapies strengthen the tendons, ligaments, and cartilage to avoid re-injury. These treatments are minimally invasive yet have long-lasting results to improve function and quality of life. They treat many conditions, including pain in the knee, wrists, shoulder, back, hip, and other body parts, QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) also has solutions for pain caused by degenerative conditions like arthritis to relieve pain and inflammation in large and smaller joints. The pain control clinic's therapies address symptoms like limited joint mobility, stiffness, swelling, redness and warmth, knee cracking, popping, and grinding, among others. The treatments have long-lasting results and may be an alternative for knee repair and knee replacement surgeries. QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) offers free consultation services with one of their physicians. The consultations help patients to know whether they are eligible for regenerative medicine and inform them on the most useful therapies for their condition. During the session, the physicians investigate patients' medical history and may require additional tests to diagnose. The treatments barely have any downtime once the healing process begins, which allows patients to get back to their normal lives faster than they would have if they had surgery. The pain control clinic provides personalized concierge-level service for logistical support for patients when receiving treatments at the facility. The physicians provide follow-up services to ensure treatments work as expected and make any necessary adjustments promptly. They keep patients informed at every step of the process, eliminating ambiguity. QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) has an entire department dedicated to sports medicine to treat sports injuries like golfer's elbow, torn meniscus, torn rotator cuff, torn ACL and MCL, among others. Their sports medicine therapies are ideal when the common advice of rest, ice, compression, and elevation has failed. The clinic combines traditional sports injury treatment, rest, and bracing with regenerative medicine for optimal results. They have partnered with sports athletes like Elliot Smith, who are among the hundreds of patients that have benefited from their therapies. The clinic has a team of board-certified physicians with extensive experience in regenerative medicine. They use advanced technologies like laser therapy and modern equipment and tools to improve the accuracy of their diagnoses and treatments. The regenerative medicine industry is among the most rapidly growing industries, and the pain control clinic has adopted a continuous learning policy that allows them to keep up to date and adapt new, evidenced techniques that can improve their patient outcomes. The clinic representative had this to say regarding their services, "At QC Kinetix in Tulsa, OK, we are proud to offer a vast selection of regenerative treatments, helping patients of all ages avoid expensive surgeries and invasive methods. Whether your pain is due to degenerative conditions, poor body posture, repetitive movement, or a sports injury, we will find a way to relieve your symptoms and restore your movement." The regenerative medicine provider does not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach and instead develops customized treatment plans for each patient based on their health needs. They incorporate patient values and feedback into these treatment plans and maintain a high level of engagement between them and their patients. Patients can avoid the long recovery periods and high costs commonly associated with invasive procedures through their treatments. QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) is located at 9716 Riverside Pkwy, Suite 101, Tulsa, OK, 74137, US. For consultation and booking, contact their staff by calling (918) 990-9200. Visit the company website to learn more about their Tulsa office and for more information on their regenerative medicine treatments that naturally heal damaged tissues resulting in pain relief. Media Contact: Company Name: QC Kinetix (Riverside Parkway) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (918) 990-9200 Address: 9716 Riverside Pkwy, Suite 101 City: Tulsa State: OK Postal Code: 74137 Country: US Website: https://qckinetix.com/tulsa/riverside-pkwy/

