QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs), Provides Patient-centered Regenerative Medicine Therapies in Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA - (NewMediaWire) - February 16, 2023 - via QC Kinetix - With chronic pain prevalence estimated at a worrisome twenty percent of America's populace, the nation is staring at a significant problem that needs addressing sooner rather than later. Regardless of their causes and depending on their severity, such conditions have the power to upend victims' lives if left unchecked. Whereas minor injuries can be resolved using traditional methods such as resting, icing, compression, and elevation, more severe ones require unique treatments for effective recovery. Until recently, the options for chronic pain patients were limited to surgeries and pain medications, with neither choice being ideal due to their glaring deficiencies. Luckily, QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) now offers a third alternative that addresses these shortcomings. QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) provides regenerative medicine therapies that leverage patients' natural self-defense mechanisms to promote restoration and alleviate pain. The clinic's team of treatment providers achieves this by directly administering all-natural biologic factors to the affected body parts, which then triggers and enhances the patient's immune response to address the condition at its root. This approach is far superior to simply masking the symptoms of pain with medication, as it tackles the underlying cause of the issue. Additionally, it offers hope to patients who have been relying on pain medication, as they can begin to safely reduce their reliance on drugs with harmful side effects. Despite progressive advances in conventional medicine, going under the knife is often the last thing most people resort to after exhausting other options for their pain conditions. Often, the most significant concerns about such procedures are their extended downtimes (from post-surgical wounds) and associated risks. Chronic pain patients from Atlanta, Georgia, and the surrounding areas will be happy to know that a visit to QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) may be just what they need to avoid the operating room. The clinic's regenerative medicine therapies are typically minimally disruptive to patients' everyday lives, with many patients reporting being able to go about their regular routines immediately after and between subsequent treatments. While commenting on their experience at QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs), one recovered patient said, "My shoulder started to bother me in September of 2021. So much so I could no longer play golf or even sleep on my right side. After seeing a traditional doctor in April of 2021, his only solution was a cortisone shot which I did, but it did nothing for me. I had heard the ads for QC Kinetix on the radio and thought, why not give it a try? I made an appointment and listened closely to their treatment plan. After my first appointment, I was able to play golf again and have been feeling like a new man ever since." Besides helping pain patients alleviate pain and restore lost or impeded body functions, the treatment providers at QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) focus on assisting them in maintaining optimal health for as long as possible. This is why they always go above and beyond to tailor their treatments to each patient's condition and minimize re-injury risks. For improved service delivery, the providers begin every new appointment with a free 30 to 60-minute consultation session to lay the groundwork for the entire treatment process. Such sessions are inclusive of relevant tests and medical examinations, which help determine the patient's eligibility for regenerative medicine treatments. Research and scientific evidence has shown regenerative medicine to be suitable for treating various chronic pain conditions, including those from severe medical conditions such as arthritis and tendon injuries. Its widespread applications in sports have earned QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) a reputation as a go-to Sandy Springs sports injury clinic. Patients suffering from foot, ankle, toe, calf, knee, thigh, hip, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, finger, and lower & upper back pain in Atlanta need only visit QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) to kick start their journey back to health and wellness. More information regarding the regenerative medicine therapies offered at QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) is available on the clinic's website. Interested individuals can direct any questions to one of its representatives at (770) 285-8026. Alternatively, they can visit the clinic's location at 755 Mount Vernon Hwy, Suite 430, Atlanta, GA, 30328, USA, for a sit-down with one of its treatment providers. Media Contact: Company Name: QC Kinetix (Sandy Springs) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (770) 285-8026 Address: 755 Mount Vernon Hwy, Suite 430 City: Atlanta State: GA Postal Code: 30328 Country: US Website: https://qckinetix.com/atlanta/sandy-springs/