QC Kinetix (Warwick) Is a Pain Control Clinic Offering Sports Medicine Treatments Using Regenerative Medicine

Warwick, RI - (NewMediaWire) - November 15, 2022 - via QC Kinetic - Pain is a fairly common occurrence in sports, hobbies, and careers. Many injuries cause mild discomfort that is easily manageable. However, severe injuries are persistent and require more serious interventions like the prescription of potentially addictive pain medication and recommendations for surgery. Patients often frown upon these suggestions. Research has shown that undergoing surgery does not guarantee pain relief. Such factors and many more have led to the development of effective alternative treatments for injuries and physical pain. Regenerative medicine is one of these innovative solutions that is backed by research and used to treat diverse sports injuries naturally. QC Kinetix (Warwick) uses regenerative medicine to help patients avoid the long recovery periods and addictions that come with surgery and pain meds respectively. The clinic has a wide spectrum of minimally-invasive therapies that treat the body by fastening the healing process of damaged tissues. This increased speed in healing alleviates symptoms like inflammation, pain, stiffness, redness, and warmth. It also strengthens the injured body parts reducing the risk of re-injury. Some of the injuries they treat include golfer's elbow pain, torn meniscus, and torn ACL, MCL, torn rotator cuff, and joint and musculoskeletal pain resulting from throw-out joints or muscles. The Warwick sports injury clinic has therapies for patients with injuries that have failed to respond to common medical interventions like rest, ice, compression, and elevation. The clinic provides such patients with customized treatment plans that feature regenerative medicine therapies useful for their unique health needs. The therapies barely have any downtime once the healing process begins making it possible for patients to get back to their sports hobbies and careers faster than they would with traditional medical interventions. QC Kinetix (Warwick) offers patients a free consultation to start their sport medicine treatments. During a consultation, they meet with one of the clinic's physicians, who assesses their medical history to diagnose. In some cases, the clinic may require additional tests to improve accuracy. The diagnosis informs on whether regenerative medicine is useful in treating the patient's condition. If it is, the physician informs patients on the most useful therapies for them. They will also answer any of the patients' queries and explain to them what regenerative medicine entails. During treatment, the physicians at QC Kinetix (Warwick) track patients' progress to ensure the therapies are working as expected. The clinic offers personalized concierge-level service to patients who get treated at their Warwick facility to provide logistical support. Their sports medicine treatments improve function and quality of life. The results are sustainable due to the strengthening of the tendons, ligaments, and cartilage in the injured areas. The therapies provide the right nutrients to the soft tissues to help them heal without invasive procedures. QC Kinetix (Warwick) has treated thousands of patients and has extensive experience in the industry. Regenerative medicine is one of the most rapidly growing industries and the client has developed a continuous learning culture to help them keep up with the changes. They constantly update their methods to incorporate new, well-researched techniques that improve efficiency and patient outcomes. The pain control clinic has invested much in advanced technologies, modern equipment, and tools to improve the quality of care they provide. Treatments are administered by a team of board-certified physicians. "Our protocols at QC Kinetix usually work best as part of a full recovery regime that can include rest, bracing, and physical therapy. By combining traditional sports injury treatments with regenerative medicine, you get the benefits of both. It may even be a non-surgical alternative to traditional knee repair or knee replacement surgery." Some other services offered at QC Kinetix (Warwick) include regenerative medicine therapies for pain in different body parts like the knee, shoulder, elbow, wrists, and back. They treat pain in the small and large joints resulting from diseases like arthritis and bursitis. QC Kinetix (Warwick) is located at 400 Bald Hill Rd Warwick Medical Building - 2nd Floor, Warwick, RI, 02886, US. Contact their staff by calling (401) 310-0997. Visit the company's website to learn more about their Warwick office and how they use regenerative medicine to treat minor and major sports injuries naturally using minimally-invasive therapies. Media Contact: Company Name: QC Kinetix (Warwick) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (401) 310-0997 Address: 400 Bald Hill Rd Warwick Medical Building - 2nd Floor City: Warwick State: RI Postal Code: 02886 Country: USA Website: https://qckinetix.com/providence/warwick-ri/