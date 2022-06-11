QC Kinetix is a Westlake Regenerative Medicine Clinic offering Alternative Treatments for Joint Pain

QC Kinetix (Westlake) uses regenerative medicine therapies to offer relief for knee pain, sports injuries, joint pain, and musculoskeletal injuries in Westlake.

Westlake, OH - (NewMediaWire) - June 11, 2022 - via QC Kinetix --The human body naturally heals and repairs itself whether a person has a cut on the skin, broken bone, bruise, or a donated organ. Even though the body can heal itself, chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis, heart disease, diabetes, or stroke are long-lasting, requiring medical devices, medication, or surgical intervention. Regenerative medicine is a new approach to treatment that goes beyond disease management. Scientists and researchers in the field constantly search for/discover natural therapies that support the body in regenerating or restoring itself to a state of well-being.

In recent years, advancements in regenerative medicine have eliminated the need for joint replacement surgery, allowing patients to save costs on physical therapy, rehabilitation, painkillers, or antibiotics. Individuals in Westlake looking for natural pain treatments to address the root cause of their conditions or trigger the bodys natural healing response can visitQC Kinetix (Westlake). The clinics alternative treatments are available to help patients work, sleep, compete, or participate in recreational activities without experiencing joint pain/musculoskeletal injuries. Since its inception, patients have been raving about their results, leaving the clinic with many 5-star reviews and positive testimonials.

The regenerative medicine clinic comprises a team of medical providers dedicated to treating thousands of people who have been living silently with joint pain/chronic conditions for years. They administer biologic therapies that provide long-lasting results, compared to traditional medicine approaches that only address the symptoms.

Our clinicians will provide biologic therapies aimed to relieve pain as they repair and restore your damaged or injured tissue instead of introducing a foreign object like a replacement joint. - The Company Representative.

Professional/amateur athletes, avid adventurers, and weekend warriors often experience shoulder pain, knee pain, torn meniscus, golfers elbow, tennis elbow, torn rotator cuff, torn ACL/LCL, wrist/ankle pain, and tendon/ligament tears. Sports injuries take years to heal completely and derail an individuals sports career or function. Most times, traditional sports doctors recommend rest, ice, compression, and elevation to see athletes through an injury. When these approaches fail, regenerative medicine provides better treatment options since it contains a broad category of non-surgical therapies that stimulate the healing/repair of damaged tissue.

The regenerative medicine protocols at QC Kinetix (Westlake) work best as part of a full recovery routine that includes bracing, rest, and physical therapy. By combining traditional treatments with biologic therapies, the patients recover faster, prevent further injury, and experience strengthened joint tissues. Alongside their sports-related injury treatments, the regenerative medicine clinic addresses musculoskeletal pain caused by trauma, repetitive/jerking movements, poor body mechanics, slips, falls, sprains, or muscle overuse. Traditional treatments for musculoskeletal pain include physical therapy, anti-inflammatories, painkillers, and therapeutic massage. While they can address muscle pain, regenerative medicine offers more aggressive, minimally invasive treatments for the management of soft tissue injuries.

Additionally, QC Kinetix (Westlake) treats patients with cartilage, bone, and connective tissues that have become irritated, inflamed, or worn down over time. Cartilage doesnt heal or self-regenerate well, resulting in chronic degenerative conditions of the joints. While medicine is used to treat arthritis pain, it doesnt slow the progression of the disease, which causes joint pain in the shoulders, knees, elbows, hips, hands, feet, fingers, low back, ankles, and toes. Chronic arthritis patients often find that over time they get increased pain and limited mobility even with medication or surgery. One promising avenue for improving chronic arthritis pain is regenerative medicine. Once administered, the treatments use the bodys existing healing mechanisms to provide long-term relief.

The providers at QC Kinetix (Westlake) are proud to practice in a relatively new medical field that bases its practices on decades of medical advances that trigger the bodys self-healing mechanisms. With the mission of improving the quality of life of patients, the team utilizes the very latest in natural regenerative therapies to decrease inflammation, improve pain, or repair injured/degenerated tissues. Their natural treatment options were created to address each patients pain, thereby eliminating or prolonging the need for traditional surgical intervention.

The team begins treatment by conducting extensive consultations to determine the medical history of a patient or their needs. With this information, they recommend the most appropriate regenerative therapies to address their joint pain or musculoskeletal injury. While they treat patients with the highest level of service and respect, the providers also take time to educate patients about their conditions, treatment options, and the therapies they offer at the clinic.

Individuals desiring to get back to enjoying life can visit the clinics website tolearn more about their Westlake officeor call (216) 770-5488 to request a consultation. QC Kinetix (Westlake) is located at 25200 Center Ridge Rd, Suite 3200, Westlake, OH, 44145, US.

