QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) is a Sports Medicine Clinic Providing Customized Regenerative Therapies for Athletes With Acute Sports-Related Injuries and Joint Pain

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - (NewMediaWire) - October 10, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- After suffering a sports injury, semi-pro/pro athletes, avid adventurers, hikers, gym enthusiasts, and people who enjoy the outdoors should seek QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) for natural, minimally invasive medical care. Their providers offer natural treatments to remove pain and discomfort with regenerative injection treatments to help the body heal and repair itself without surgical procedures or addictive prescription medications. They use Class IV laser therapy for pain relief and some of their locations also have advanced digital diagnostic equipment to discover the root cause of a condition. Whether an athlete is recovering from minor/severe injuries or desiring to restore an active lifestyle, the pain control clinic treats them with the same level of service and respect throughout their treatment sessions. The providers have extensive experience with regenerative medicine therapies to explain a patient's condition and recommend options best suited for their needs. Ultimately, their focus is on giving patients the best chance to heal and achieve a better quality of life. "Come see us and discover why we're unique. We place a high value on affordability, and our goal is to provide long-term pain relief without breaking the bank or requiring regular upkeep." Company Representative. Sports injuries that impact the tendons and ligaments affect an athlete's physical and mental well-being, even with complete rest or limited movement. There are many times when traditional sports treatments such as compression, elevation, physical therapy, or ice can see an athlete through an injury. However, regenerative medicine may be a better treatment option for patients who want long-term results. The field has a broad category of non-surgical therapies that trigger the healing and repair of damaged tissue. They speed up what the body does naturally and take advantage of its natural healing capabilities. Regenerative medicine addresses joint pain, tendon/ligament tears, chronic knee pain, torn ACL/MCL, torn Achilles tendon, tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, decreased range of motion, torn meniscus, and bone-on-bone osteoarthritis. The treatment protocols work best as part of a recovery routine that includes bracing, rest, and physical therapy. By using traditional sports injury techniques and regenerative therapies, athletes get the benefits of both, allowing them to enjoy nourished tendons, ligaments, and cartilage. While the natural sports injury protocols improve athletes' quality of life, they also minimize pain/inflammation and restore degenerated tissue. Alongside treating acute sports-related injuries, QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) helps patients suffering from musculoskeletal pain caused by physical trauma, accidents, intense contact sports, poor body mechanics, and falls/sprains. Regenerative therapies have become popular for joint pain relief and management of soft tissue injuries as they enhance the body's healing properties and speed up recovery. The providers perform comprehensive consultations to diagnose tendonitis pain, low back pain, tendon/ligament pain, sacroiliitis pain, finger/toe pain, and hand/foot pain. Besides helping athletes avoid costly and painful surgeries, alternative treatments are also an excellent alternative where other traditional orthopedic treatments, medication, therapeutic massages, and physical therapy have failed. The minimally invasive treatment techniques promote rejuvenation in the injured area, which is essential for healing. Athletes living with a chronic degenerative condition of the joints can visit the Winston-Salem joint pain treatment provider for medical attention. They understand that chronic arthritis pain worsens over time, even with medication. For this reason, they're focused on slowing down the progression of the disease to decrease inflammation in the shoulders, knees, hips, wrists, ankles, feet, hands, elbows, hands, fingers, and toes. After a treatment session ends, chronic arthritis patients often experience minimal pain, healthy joint tissues, and an improved range of motion. The clinic's treatment protocol includes a variety of techniques aimed at offering long-term results without the side effects of surgical procedures. While QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) focuses on improving patients' quality of life, the team provides concierge-level service, ensuring they receive high-quality service and respect. They also offer education about joint pain, musculoskeletal injuries, and lifestyle choices to adopt for an enjoyable life. Their approach to treatment has earned them many 5-star reviews and positive testimonials. To learn more about regenerative medicine, visit their website or call (336) 923-4109 to request a consultation. QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) is located at 765 Highland Oaks Dr #100, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103, US.



Company Name: QC Kinetix (Winston-Salem) Contact Person: Marc Difronzo Phone: (336) 923-4109 Address: 765 Highland Oaks Dr #100 City: Winston-Salem State: NC Postal Code: 27103 Country: United States Website: https://qckinetix.com/winston-salem/