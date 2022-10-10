QC teen's apparent drug overdose death probed

Oct. 10—Queen Creek Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent drug-overdose death of a 16-year-old boy at a local charter school.

Two other students were hospitalized the night of Oct. 3 in connection with the same incident. According to a statement from the Town, all three were students at Canyon State Academy, a school for at-risk students. Queen Police would not confirm details of the death.

"That's still under investigation," Chief Randy Brice told the Tribune. "So, I can't release any of that yet."

Brice also would not comment on whether the Queen Creek Police, just more than half a year old, is responding to more drug overdose calls or whether overdose calls as a whole are up in the town.

Such an upward trend would mirror similar trends state- and nationwide.

The school's website says Canyon State "offers at-risk young men a least-restrictive, staff-secure program to ensure public safety while promoting a normalized high school experience for its students. Canyon State has served this population for over a decade working with a dedicated, veteran management team. Serving this population is our core competency — and our passion."

Police have not released details other than a statement the day after the student's death. It said:

"QCPD and QCFMD responded to Canyon State Academy for reports of students having a medical emergency (initial call came in at approximately 10:40 p.m.). Three students were transported and unfortunately one died at the hospital.

"The individual who passed away is a 16 YO male. QCPD is investigating this as a possible overdose; the investigation is ongoing."

A statement released by Canyon State the day after the student's death said: "We are deeply saddened a student passed away last night at a local hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. As a precautionary measure, roommates were taken to the hospital on a non-emergency basis and medically cleared.

"While the incident is under investigation, early sources suggest the substances were supplied by the deceased youth's family," the school's statement said.

"The presence of illegal drugs within the community continues to be a threat for all youth, and any drug-related loss of life is tragic."

The school had no further comment and would not confirm some media reports that said the student appeared to have gotten drugs from a family member.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention reports that drug overdose deaths are up nationwide to a record 98,331 between April 2020 and April 2021. The increase in Arizona is equally alarming. Up 27.8%, the CDC reports that 2,743 people died of drug overdoses in Arizona.

"Fentanyl is the most common substance found in opioid overdose deaths in Arizona — teens as young as 14 years old have overdosed and died," says the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission in a section of its website dedicated to educating people about overdose deaths.

The prevalence of the synthetic opiate fentanyl is up dramatically in recent years. Fentanyl is thought to be between 50 and 100 times more powerful than heroin and is being sold as a counterfeit to Percocet, heroin and methamphetamine, the CDC says.

It is also being passed off by drug dealers as Xanax and other prescription

medications.

"This is especially dangerous because people are often unaware that fentanyl has been added," says the ACJC website. "The high potency of fentanyl greatly increases risk of overdose, especially if a person who uses drugs is unaware that a powder or pill contains it."

According to its website, Canyon State is operated by Rite of Passage, a Nevada-based provider of evidence-based therapeutic and educational programs for youth.