Qdoba to add some spice and free guacamole to northwest Rochester in 2024

Dec. 12—ROCHESTER — Qdoba, a popular Mexican restaurant chain, is doubling its presence in Rochester by bringing its free guacamole and queso to a new northwest development.

Minnesota franchisee CMP Foods introduced

Qdoba to the Rochester market in 2019,

when it opened a restaurant inside the Kahler Grand Hotel in the downtown core.

CMP plans to open a 2,811-square-foot Qdoba location with a patio on the east side of a new 20,000-square-foot commercial complex under construction at 3660 Sarah Place NW. It is expected to be staffed by a team of 25 to 35 employees.

It is located just off of West Circle Drive near

Sterling State Bank's

corporate headquarters and Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living's

new Boundless indoor playground.

CMP President and co-owner Mike Cooper is hoping to open the new restaurant by summer 2024. This will be CMP's 10th Qdoba in Minnesota. It also owns locations in Winona, Austin, Albert Lea, Alexandria, Willmar, Hutchinson, St. Cloud and Waconia.

"Rochester has been just a really great market for us," said Cooper. "We've been keeping an eye on that part of town for a while. This opportunity presented itself and the stars aligned, so we're moving on it. It is a great fit for us"

Dylan Carty, a principal of

Rochester's Realty Growth Inc.,

worked with Cooper to line up the space. Carty, Nick Pompeian and Bucky Beeman are partners in the development of the new Sarah Place building. RGI, which is moving from its current downtown office to a 5,000-square-foot space on the second floor, is also managing the property.

The vision for the northwest location is to reach more of Rochester as well as support the original downtown Qdoba.

"That first location is really great for downtown, but it's not the most convenient if you're not working or visiting downtown. We wanted to create another store that would better service the community," said Cooper. "And our downtown store just does a ton of catering and a lot of that is during the super busy lunchtime. We figured this could help alleviate some of the pressure from the catering."

This is the second restaurant to confirm plans for opening in the Sarah Place building.

Crisp & Green,

a Minnesota-based chain known for made-to-order salads and smoothies, is opening its first Rochester on the other end of the main level.